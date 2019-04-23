Academic Physician Life Care Planning, LLC: Offering Expert Services in Nephrology and Internal Medicine

Dr. Greg Vigna

Academic Physician Life Care Planning, LLC, introduces nephrology and internal medicine experts to address questions of life expectancy and renal failure.

The Sanchez decision adds an additional burden on Defense and Plaintiff Attorneys. Academic Physician Life Care Planning, LLC has reduced this burden in time and expense to zero.” — Dr. Greg Vigna

SANTA BARBARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Academic Physician Life Care Planning, LLC, a leading provider of Sanchez proof defense and plaintiff life care plans, announces the availability of nephrology and internal medicine experts for its life care plans to address questions of life expectancy and impact of renal failure on its plans.

Academic Physician Life Care Planning, LLC provides ‘Sanchez Proof Evidence’ by using neurosurgeons, orthopedic surgeons, prosthetic experts, trauma surgeons, plastic surgeons trained in burn care, and Board-Certified Physician in Physical Medicine Rehabilitation for its opinions that relate to all necessary future care, its cost, and life expectancy analysis. The physicians also have skill, knowledge, and experience to testify to the cost related to facility fees.

Dr. Greg Vigna is owner of Academic Physician Life Care Planning, LLC, national pharmaceutical injury attorney, and a practicing physician in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (physiatrist). Academic Physician Life Care Planning, LLC provides ‘Sanchez Proof Evidence’ for no additional cost for adding experts of multiple trauma related fields for its plans. Dr. Vigna adds, “The Sanchez decision adds an additional burden on Defense and Plaintiff Attorneys. Academic Physician Life Care Planning, LLC, through its experts in the trauma related medical fields, has reduced this burden in time and expense to zero.”

Dr. Vigna notes that, “Visceral injuries often cause permanent renal impairments as well as cardiopulmonary effects that require experts in internal medicine and nephrology to comment on the reasonably necessary medical care required for the injured person and make opinions as it relates to life expectancy of the injured person.”

Internal medicine physicians practicing hospital medicine (hospitalist) and nephrologist are also available for standard of care analysis for defense and plaintiff firms for medical malpractice actions. For more information about how our team projects future medical needs and costs associated with catastrophic injuries visit aplifecareplanning.com or call 800.761.9206.



