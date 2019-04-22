Gabriel Patterson, Winnipeg Personal Trainer, is Pleased to Announce New Meal Planning and Nutrition Coaching Services

To further his practice, Gabriel Patterson now adding meal planning and nutrition coaching for his clients.

TORONTO, CANADA , April 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gabriel Patterson’s mission to assist his clients in their fitness goals is now going beyond the physical exercise portion of a healthy lifestyle. According to Mr. Patterson in a recent interview, “I am launching a meal planner and nutrition coaching that will provide personalized recipes daily, menus and grocery lists, and will personalize all recommendations for their objectives – such as athletic performance, weight loss, cleansing, etc.” Mr. Patterson has the understanding that a balanced lifestyle is lopsided without a focus on nutrition, and is now working to implement services that will help with this aspect of healthy living.

Clients will soon be able to receive more customized assistance from Winnipeg native, Mr. Patterson when it comes to the fuel they consume. A meal planning service can help with the day to day menus to help simplify their nutrition needs to keep up with their busy schedules. Nutrition coaching services can assist clients in making the best decisions possible when it comes to what they eat.

A fitness trainer living in Toronto, Gabriel Patterson seeks a deeper connection with his clients, focusing on many cases of sports-related injuries. Making a point to learn more about his clients individually, he can better help them in determining and reaching their health goals. His training philosophy combines a balanced lifestyle and diet that’s enriched using meditation and mindfulness. Mr. Patterson can be found enjoying the culture that Toronto has to offer and practicing what he preaches when not at work, as he can normally be spotted at a yoga class, going cycling, or being with his friends and family.

Contact Gabriel Patterson today to learn more about his exciting new services helping clients with their healthy diet goals.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.