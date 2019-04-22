Commonwealth Urged to Investigate Sri Lanka’s Easter Sunday Church Bombings: TGTE

Sri Lankan Law Enforcement & Judiciary are not ethnically or religiously neutral - Law Enforcement was notified about the possibility of attack beforehand.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / --Since the Sri Lankan law enforcement and the judiciary are not known to be ethnically or religiously neutral the Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE) calls upon the British Commonwealth countries to send investigators to investigate the recent Easter Sunday Church bombings which amount to Crimes Against Humanity.The rationale for the international investigation is strengthened due to fact that the motive for this crime is not known. In this context it is also noted that the claim that the Sri Lankan law enforcement was notified about the possibility of attack beforehand.TGTE also strongly condemns the barbarous massacre of innocent civilians in the wave of bomb attacks in Batticaloa, Colombo and Nigambo in which over 290 people are reported dead and hundreds injured. In particular TGTE condemns the targeting of the Christian community, a religious minority in Sri Lanka in the morning of Easter Sunday.At this moment our thoughts are with each and every family that has suffered due to this cowardly action and we stand in solidarity with all of them.TGTE is also concerned that this heinous attack should not pave the way for a pogrom targeting any particular ethnic or religious group.ABOUT THE TRANSNATIONAL GOVERNMENT OF TAMIL EELAM (TGTE):The Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE) is a democratically elected Government of over a million strong Tamils (from the island of Sri Lanka) living in several countries around the world. It’s based on the principles of nationhood, homeland and self-determination. TGTE was formed after the mass killing of Tamils by the Sri Lankan Government in 2009.TGTE twice held internationally supervised elections among Tamils around the world to elect 132 Members of Parliament. It has two chambers of Parliament: The House of Representatives and the Senate and also a Cabinet.TGTE is leading a campaign to realize the political aspirations of Tamils through peaceful, democratic, and diplomatic means and its Constitution mandates that it should realize its political objectives only through peaceful means.TGTE seeks that the international community hold the perpetrators of war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide against the Tamil people to account. TGTE calls for a referendum to decide the political future of Tamils.The Prime Minister of TGTE is Mr. Visuvanathan Rudrakumaran, a New York based lawyer.Twitter: @TGTE_PMOEmail: pmo@tgte.orgWeb: www.tgte-us.org



