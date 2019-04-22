Digital Pi and Iterable Partner to Power World-Class Customer Engagement

Strategic agreement supports B2C growth marketing across email, mobile and more.

SAN FRANCISCO, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Pi, a marketing technology consulting agency, today announced a certified Premier partnership with Iterable, the leading growth marketing platform for cross-channel customer engagement. This agreement enables B2C companies to build and optimize marketing campaigns through strategy, implementation, execution—and beyond.

"We are thrilled to announce this partnership with Iterable. Now, Iterable customers can realize the full potential of Iterable's powerful cross-channel platform leveraging the latest best practices. We provide implementation support as well as ongoing managed services to create repeatable and measurable marketing campaigns that drive real results," said Jeff Coveney, Executive Vice President of Digital Pi.

Iterable enables brands to deliver highly personalized experiences that are relevant and consistent across email, mobile push, SMS, in-app, web push, direct mail and more.

As an award-winning organization with comprehensive consulting services, Digital Pi empowers Iterable customers to access the full potential of the platform. Digital Pi’s deep knowledge for best practices for marketing technologies and implementations helps brands at every stage of their journey. The team’s relentless focus on delivering tangible results and outcomes means that each Iterable client gains a partner in success.

“We’re very excited about what this partnership means for Iterable. In getting to know the Digital Pi team, we quickly realized we were working with a group of digital engagement experts, who intuitively ‘got’ the immense value Iterable brings to B2C. We’ve been eager to make this announcement—and we know many current and future clients will be able to recognize even more profound growth as a result of this partnership,” said Dave Schwartz, Head of Partnerships at Iterable.

Whether a client is launching its first Iterable instance or wants to leverage the platform’s more advanced features, Digital Pi provides technical, operational and strategic marketing services to B2C business looking to get the most out of this cross-channel growth marketing platform. Contact their team of experts to learn more about this partnership.

About Digital Pi

Digital Pi is a marketing services agency that helps clients achieve their marketing goals. Using our Gold Standard framework, clients such as Ruckus Networks, Evernote, and the Atlanta Hawks, achieve repeatable and measurable results in less time with a best practice approach. Digital Pi offers a blend of strategic marketing, technical and campaign operational services that fuel excellence for clients who use Marketo, Iterable and supporting martech platforms. For more information, visit https://digitalpi.com/.



About Iterable

Iterable is the growth marketing platform that enables brands to create, execute and optimize cross-channel campaigns with unparalleled data flexibility. Leading brands, like Zillow, SeatGeek, and Box, choose Iterable to power world-class customer engagement throughout the entire lifecycle. Iterable was founded in 2013 and is backed by Blue Cloud Ventures, Index Ventures, CRV and other top-tier VCs. Visit iterable.com for more information.



