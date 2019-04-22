Big West Oil Refines Project Management with ARES PRISM Software

Big West Oil selects ARES PRISM enterprise project controls software

Big West Oil, LLC has chosen ARES PRISM project management software to help manage the lifecycle of its refinery’s projects.

BURLINGAME, CA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Big West Oil, LLC, a high-conversion oil refinery in North Salt Lake City, Utah, has chosen ARES PRISM project management software to help manage the lifecycle of its refinery’s projects. Big West Oil provides fuel products to customers in seven Western states; and its facilities refine crude oil from Utah, Wyoming and Canada.

Big West Oil, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Flying J Management, utilizes ARES PRISM project controls software to deliver dependable forecasts, sophisticated integration, change management control, and performance measurement for their sophisticated refinery projects in real-time. The complex refinery has a daily 35,000 barrel total capacity– meaning Big West Oil’s total daily capacity is 1.47 million gallons of oil.

"We needed software that is to be user-friendly, flexible and sustainable with the corporate online and onsite support," Robert Blair, Project Controls Estimator for Big West Oil, said. "Since Big West Oil has some unique software configurations and applications, there needed to be a solution that would fit those, as well as function within the corporate security policies. Lastly, there needed to be some simple ‘Quick Wins’ in the set-up and implementation. PRISM is all of these."

With ARES PRISM’s Cost Management, Change Management, Procurement, Contracts, Docs modules, being used alongside PRISM Integrator to integrate with their legacy systems, Big West Oil is gaining complete visibility and transparency into its projects’ performance across all levels–C-level, finance, project management, etc.,–providing a highly efficient solution for information and data silos.

"Big West Oil should be able to manage the cost of a project or turnaround event in about as real-time as one can achieve with ARES PRISM," Blair said, "Which will offer management the opportunity to make qualified decisions effectively and efficiently. The software is user friendly, flexible and sustainable, plus, PRISM has very good reporting capabilities and excellent support."

"ARES PRISM has become known as the number one choice for leading oil and gas organizations," Geoffrey Stubson, Chief Financial Officer of ARES Project Management, LLC, said. "We look forward to continuing to expand our footprint in this industry. ARES PRISM is thrilled to empower Big West Oil with real-time data so that they can make even better strategic decisions."

ARES PRISM software is utilized across many sectors including oil and gas, energy, utilities, mining, construction, consulting firms, government agencies and more to manage the performance of projects at every stage all within a single platform. Clients enjoy the flexibility of choosing the ARES PRISM products they need to fit their portfolio, whether it is estimating, cost management, engineering management, procurement, document or contract management, field management, executive dashboards, or our integration platform.

For more information about ARES PRISM, please contact prisminfo@aresprism.com.

About Big West Oil:

Big West Oil, LLC, a subsidiary of Flying J Management, is a high-conversion refinery that provides petroleum products to customers in seven western states including Utah, Colorado and Nevada. The company is in the oil processing and products business, centered around its 35,000 barrels-a-day refinery in North Salt Lake, Utah, to its fleet of tanker trucks that gather crude oil from the refinery and other purchases and deliver to wholesale customers and gas station/convenience stores in seven Western states, including Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, Utah, and Wyoming. The company's refinery processes crude oil produced in Utah, Wyoming and Canada. www.bigwestoil.com

About ARES PRISM:

ARES PRISM is an enterprise project control software that manages the complete project lifecycle delivering dependable forecasts, cost control, and performance measurement. PRISM is a scalable, robust and intuitive system that harnesses industry best practices and integrates all aspects of the project, including cost and schedule, change management, project estimating, earned value, contracts & procurement, and field progressing. Achieve superior project management with increased visibility and control, boosted accuracy and efficiency, and improved financial performance. Learn more at www.aresprism.com.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.