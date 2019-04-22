Propane Helps Create Greener Schools & Cleaner Air

Earth Day Earth Day

Council Highlights Propane School Buses on Earth Day

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Over 840 school districts across the United States transporting nearly one million school children each school day have upgraded to greener propane-powered school buses. Texas is number one in propane school bus adoption with over 3,000 propane school buses operating in the Lone Star State, paving the way to cleaner communities and schools.New propane school buses can produce up to 90% fewer nitrous oxides (NOx) than a clean diesel school bus. Why is this important? NOx is a significant contributor to ground level ozone, and according to the American Lung Association, NOx is likely to be a cause of asthma in children, can trigger an increase in asthma attacks and affect a host of other harmful effects on the lungs.For decades, propane school buses have been a trusted greener alternative for school transportation. Quieter and cleaner, propane provides an excellent solution for schools and our children’s health.Not only that, but propane school buses can have the lowest total cost of ownership with its reduced maintenance compared to diesel buses. That means more money for other vital things like computers, books, classroom supplies and teachers.In addition to the lower total cost of ownership, the cost to upgrade from diesel to a new propane school bus is shrinking. To help school districts with the upgrade cost, there are several alternative fuel grants available for parts of Texas from a multitude of sources including from the state of Texas as well as federally.Cleaner air, greener schools, and cost-saving to school districts, propane can do that.To find out more about propane-powered school buses and funding that may be available to your school district, visit www.fuelingtexas.com



