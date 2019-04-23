Tokenomica’s Digital Assets Exchange is the First Insured DEX.

Tokenomica

TRIQ TAZ-ZWEJT, SAN GWANN, MALTA, April 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tokenomica’s Digital Assets Exchange is proud to announce that it will be the first insured DEX on the market. Tokenomica Malta Limited, the operator of Tokenomica’s Digital Assets Exchange is now covered for professional indemnity insurance.

“It is a great step for us!”, said Artem Tolkachev, Tokenomica’s Founder and CEO. “Crypto market today lacks both regulation and legal responsibility. The insurance for our Digital Assets Exchange is an important step to bring decentralized crypto trading in a regulated environment and to provide our users with assurance that we are legally responsible”

Insurance arrangements have been designed, sourced and placed through the leading Maltese insurance broking firm Mediterranean Insurance Brokers (Malta) Limited, MIB, with reputable specialist security.

About Tokenomica

Tokenomica is a platform for issuing and trading security tokens and providing investors with the ability to invest in fiat and crypto. It was built with one purpose in mind: to be the new wave of digital finance. Tokenomica combines the best of two worlds: the most advanced technology based on a decentralized exchange and the quality checks on clients and on the assets themselves which is achieved by compliance with the regulation. Team’s vision is to build an infrastructural financial platform that would allow users to invest in quality digital assets using both classic and crypto investment tools, combining the best elements of traditional financial markets and technology: protection of the investors and simplified trading mechanisms. The goal is to be the world's first true Ecosystem for Security Token Offerings and trading mechanism, by disrupting the current way digital finance is being conducted. Moreover, we want to make a positive impact on the global financial landscape by providing best in class products and services.

Tokenomica Contact:

Roman Zak

Chief Marketing Officer

rz@tokenomica.com







