Understanding allergies in Children, explained by Pediatrician Dr. Kenneth Rebong

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- In brief, an allergy is an overreaction of the immune system to something (called “allergen”) that does not affect other people. When a person has allergies, the body attacks these allergens with reactions that range from mild to potentially fatal. In children, allergies often include sensitivities to certain foods (such as peanuts or eggs), medications, or environmental factors (such as pollen or animals).Medical doctor Kenneth P. Rebong , MD has published an informational article for parents to better understand allergies. The complete article will be published on the Blog of Dr. Kenneth Rebong at https://drkennethrebong.wordpress.com/ Dr. Rebong explains what we know about allergies. When your body experiences something new such as a specific airborne particle, it mistakes the foreign substance as harmful. The body then produces immunoglobulin E, which are antibodies that attach to certain cells, which release a chemical known as histamine upon contact. This chemical causes inflammation and is the cause behind the allergic symptoms.Allergy SymptomsAllergies have a wide range of symptoms. Some sneeze constantly, some develop watery eyes, choking and others experience swelling on the face. Following are a few common symptoms of allergies:* Hives* Tingling in mouth* Stomach ache* Swelling of the tongue, lips, face or throat* AnaphylaxisAllergic Reactions from Insect Bites* Swelling where the insect stung* Shortness of breath, cough, wheezing or chest tightness* Itching or hivesAllergic Reactions from Medication* Itchy skin* Rashes* Hives (red spots on the abdomen, chest or back)* Wheezing* Facial swellingAllergic Airborne Reactions from Hay Fever* Runny, stuffy nose* Sneezing* Watery, swollen or red eyes* Itching of the eyes or nose* CoughingInitially, parents may think that their child has a cold, and not allergies. At first glance, the symptoms are similar, such as a runny nose, watery eyes, congestion and sneezing. However, colds usually wane after about 10 days, but allergies do not. Thus, if symptoms persist, you should take your child to see a pediatrician. Allergies are quite common. It is estimated that 1 in 4 children have some allergy. If your child is affected, you want to know more about allergies.Where do Allergies come from?Scientists and researchers have yet to discover what exactly causes allergies, but there are some theories and scientific research. One of them is the “Hygiene Hypothesis.” This hypothesis states that when a person tries to force himself into a hygienic environment, the response to bacteria causes the allergies. We need a certain amount of exposure to infections and germs, so that our immune system can build a threshold. When we are extra careful, to the point where we can’t stand to be an environment where there’s a little dust or dirt, the body overreacts to the germs.According to a study published in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine, the real reason behind adult allergies is excessive cleaning. The study looked at more than 3,000 participants who didn’t have asthma. These participants used different kinds of cleaning sprays in home. After a week, the participants had a medical checkup and it was revealed that 42% of them were showing signs of asthma.More recently, a large international scientific study found five genetic indicators (genetic risk loci) that are related to food allergies. Thus, apparently there are genetic risk factors for allergies. SeeAbout Dr. Kenneth P. RebongDr. Kenneth Pomar Rebong , MD, a medical doctor in San Jose, California, and specializes in Pediatrics and Adolescent Medicine. He completed his Pediatric Residency at Rutgers University in New Brunswick, New Jersey.

