“Does your child have Asthma? Simple Steps to Control it Better” – new article by pediatrician Kenneth Rebong

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- In brief, asthma is a chronic disease affecting the airways that carry air in and out of the lungs. With asthma, the inside walls of the airways are sore and swollen. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 6.2 million children under the age of 18 have this condition (8.4%). Because children have smaller airways, they are particularly affected by it. Affected children have symptoms such as trouble breathing, wheezing, and coughing. There are many causes, including infections (such as a cold), allergens (such as mold or pollen), and air pollution.Medical doctor Kenneth P. Rebong , MD has published an informational article with a few simple steps to better control your child’s asthma. The complete article will be published on the Blog of Dr. Rebong at https://drkennethrebong.wordpress.com/ Asthma CausesAsthma refers to the inflammation and irritation in the lungs. People suffering from asthma face difficulty in breathing and often need an inhaler to soothe the inflamed airways. This disease cannot be cured but its effects can be controlled by strictly following rules. Here are the most common asthma causes:* Allergens such as pollen, dust particles, pet hair, and feathers* Flu* Air pollution* Sudden weather changes* Certain medicines such as aspirin and ibuprofen* Mold spores* Heavy exerciseWhat Causes AsthmaAsthma is growing with the rapid increase in air pollution. Today, about 1 out of 12 people are suffering from asthma and this number is growing each day. What causes asthma is not exactly known, but there are certain risk factors that increase the chances of a person developing this disease. The risk factors include:* Genetics – Some people suffer from asthma because they inherited it from one of their parents. There’s nothing they can do about it except keeping themselves away from things that trigger their asthma.* Allergy – Children with allergies tend to develop asthma. Eczema, food allergies, and hay fever are the common culprits behind the development of asthma.* Bronchiolitis – It is a lung disease which creates difficulty in breathing. Children develop it at an early age if they are exposed to the Bronchiolitis virus.* Smoking – If a pregnant woman smokes cigarettes, it is more likely that her unborn child develops asthma.* Pre-mature babies – Children who are born before 37 weeks are at a high risk of developing asthma.Asthma SymptomsPeople take these symptoms lightly and ignore them, ruling out the possibility that they might be associated with asthma. Some people exhibit these symptoms while others do not. If you find your loved ones suffering from any of the following symptoms, consult a doctor immediately:* Shortness of breath* Tightness in chest* Wheezing – a whistle sound while inhaling and exhaling* Coughing that lasts for a long time* Coughing while laughing or during exerciseAsthma patients should carry an inhaler with them at all times. They should stay away from asthma triggers as much as possible. If someone is suffering from an asthma attack and they do not have an inhaler with them, they should try to sit up straight and inhale and exhale deeply. If they are near something that’s a trigger for their asthma, they should immediately get away from it. In case coughing does not stop, they should seek medical help immediately, advises physician Kenneth Rebong About Dr. Kenneth P. RebongDr. Kenneth Pomar Rebong , MD, is a medical doctor in San Jose, California, and specializes in Pediatrics and Adolescent Medicine. He completed his Pediatric Residency at RUTGERS University in New Brunswick, New Jersey.

