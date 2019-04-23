P2Sample Reports Stellar Q1 Growth for 2019

Year starts off with large growth for global sample provider due in part to new offerings and technology implementations

We've never wavered in our commitment to improving the respondent experience and focusing on data quality, mostly by implementing the latest technology.” — Mathijs de Jong, CEO, P2Sample

ATLANTA, GA, USA, April 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- P2Sample, an industry leader in technology-driven sample solutions for the market research industry, announced massive recent growth as Q1 2019 revenue increased year over year by 44 percent. In the same period, survey completes grew comparably, registering more than 2.5 million in Q1 alone. The company also expanded its staff, with the addition of six new employees over the past year. The company attributes a portion of this growth to the release of its new platform early in the quarter, which features a fully-integrated, fully-automated solution for panel management and fieldwork.

"This is the second year in a row when we have experienced an outstanding Q1, which has traditionally been a slower time of year for the industry," said Mathijs de Jong, CEO of P2Sample. "We've never wavered in our commitment to improving the respondent experience and focusing on data quality, mostly by implementing the latest technology. Our clients appreciate the efficiencies this approach creates, staying ahead of the curve and garnering better insights."

P2Sample's new platform that is driving some of this success offers an end-to-end solution that manages processes from respondent recruitment through bidding and feasibility to project execution. In addition to this, the company is applying automation and artificial intelligence in more ways along the supply chain, including for improving respondent targeting and conversion rates. These advancements are backed by P2Sample's team of operational and technical experts, plus a company-wide commitment to superior customer service.

P2Sample has consistently been named on national lists for growth, most recently included in Deloitte’s 2018 Technology Fast 500 and the 2018 Inc 5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies.

P2Sample operates the market research industry’s most sophisticated sample and panel platform for clients seeking targeted respondents for consumer insights. P2Sample’s fully-automated platform programmatically integrates with hundreds of sample suppliers and allows efficient management of proprietary panels. This includes the industry’s largest panel companies, exchanges and marketplaces. In addition, the platform provides access to 50+ million deeply profiled and engaged consumers across 150+ countries. Featuring the industry’s only AI-driven fraud detection and respondent engagement systems, P2Sample’s technology works with a wide variety of methodologies, including traditional surveys; the latest in neuroscience and behavioral approaches; and online qualitative and video studies. For more information, visit p2sample.com or follow at @P2Sample



