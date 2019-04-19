Martin F. Garcia of Wauconda, IL Acknowledges the USSSA’s Growing Incentive for Sports Teams

Martin F. Garcia

WAUCONDA, ILLINOIS, USA, April 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / --As a longtime volunteer of the United States Specialty Sports Association (USSSA), Martin F. Garcia of Wauconda has witnessed the organization’s continued growth and expansion. With major improvements across the board, the USSSA now offers more incentives than ever for new and current sports teams.For years, Martin F. Garcia of Wauconda, IL has supported the USSSA’s mission “to empower our team and its partners with an unsurpassed platform to create and support world-class athletic events and sports programming to enrich and educate the lives of participants at all levels.” He serves as coach, mentor, and role model to his team the Lake County Lightning and encourages them to improve their athletic ability and their respect for one another.Mr. Garcia has witnessed first-hand the growth of the USSSA as it relocated its headquarters from Petersburg, VA to Viera, FL and expanded its offerings.“The USSSA has grown to sponsor new sports divisions in order to be more inclusive,” Martin F. Garcia of Wauconda, “as well as amp up its reputation. The new sports arena in Florida prompts wider involvement and allows the association to offer even more national competitions.”The new Space Coast Complex, the flagship sports complex of the USSSA, took a year and over $30 million dollars to complete but now features a clean, modern space for players from all over to compete in. What was once the Space Coast Stadium was transformed into a multi-purpose complex with eight new all-turf fields alongside the existing seven. In addition, the USSSA built an 18,000-square-foot facility which is used for training, rehab, and theAssociation's National Hall of Fame and Sports Museum.“This new complex is a sports marvel and incentivizes sports teams across the country to perform their best in the hopes of playing at the complex in one of the many USSSA division competitions,” says Martin F. Garcia of Wauconda.Since its inception in 1968, the USSSA has consistently improved their offerings for youth across the country with new opportunities for regional sports and a national network of supportive and enthusiastic volunteers. The new headquarters and sports complex are only the latest USSSA advancements, but they exemplify how far the association has grown and what can be done with over 3 million active members.Volunteers like Martin F. Garcia of Wauconda support youth across the country and teach them to improve their athletic ability as well as encourage stronger camaraderie through the association. The new Space Coast Complex offers USSSA teams the opportunity to compete in a professional setting with other talented teams who travel from all over the United States.“It’s not just a local league with small competitions and minor trophies in the USSSA,” says Martin F. Garcia. “Through the association, youth get to walk in the shoes of professionals and have the chance to achieve their dreams.”



