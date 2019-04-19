DG Contracting, LLC Wins Prestigious Home Advisor Award

LIBERTY LAKE, WASHINGTON, USA, April 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- DG Contracting , LLC, is a well-established and trusted home improvement and roofing contractor servicing Spokane, Washington, and the surrounding areas. Highly regarded for their prompt, professional and reliable expertise, they always provide excellent service to all of their customers.Integrity and honesty are at the core of DG Contracting, LLC’s business. The owner has more than 20 years of experience in this industry, and every member of his team gives 100% to each of the projects they take on. DG Contracting does 120 plus roofs per year, which is approximately 10 roofs per month, and they view each project as if it were their own family members roof. That’s why when it comes to superiority and consistency, they can’t be matched.DG Contracting was awarded the "Best of Winner" by the Home Advisor Awards. In order to receive this honor, a business must have the highest customer rating and zero complaints. The Home Advisor committee only meets one time each year, and at this intensely researched meeting, they choose just one award winner per area. The Home Advisor has awarded DG Contracting 5 stars for each category, which includes Quality, Customer Service, and Value for Money.The prominent Home Advisor Awards guarantees the following screening process for the businesses that they bestow:· Licensing· Criminal records Search· Legal Search for Civil Judgements· Identity Verification· And much moreIf you look through DG Contracting customer reviews and testimonials, you will see 5 stars after 5 stars for their overly satisfied clients, like this testimonial from Paul R., “As others have said Sam and crew are professional roofers organized, courteous, honest, fast and very reasonably priced. Knew all about l&I permitting and special rules for manufactured homes. Replaced extra drip edge and dealt with dormer issues for no extra cost. Thanks, D&G!!!”If you need repairs, complete roofing installations, replacements or re-roofing, they’ve got you covered! You can expect the following from DG Contracting:· Appraise the current condition of your roof· Advise you on whether or not you need repairs or a replacement· Repair your roof· Replace your roof· Install a roof over your new constructionWhen it comes to the roof over your home or business, quality matters, no one wants to have leaks or inferior craftsmanship, that’s why trusting your roofing needs to DG Contracting, LLC is a wise choice.



