TokenInsight Latest Weekly Report: Newdex Occupies More Than 50% of EOS Trading Volume

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the rating agency TokenInsight weekly report and global token data, in the past two months, EOS Decentralized Exchange Newdex occupied more than 50% of the trading volume in the DEX market based on EOS. At the same time, Newdex's trading volume also exceeded the top Decentralized Exchanges based on ETH and TRX, top effect is clear.

In fact, Newdex (https://newdex.io), the world first Decentralized Exchange based on EOS, was officially launched in August 2018. It currently has more than 180 trading pairs and is favored by people who support the decentralized trading through Wallet login authorization.

Newdex cooperates with 26 Wallets around the world, including Bitpie, Huobi Wallet, imToken, Math Wallet, TokenPocket, MEET.ONE, basically covering all EOS ecological Wallet. Through the way of phone wallet code scanning login function in website and opening phone wallet embedded version, Newdex greatly enhances the user experience while not touching the user's private key.

Although Decentralized Exchanges have a considerable gap in the trading volume and tokens to the mainstream Centralized Exchanges, the Decentralized Exchanges meet the needs of many users in asset security, by the way of not touching the user's private key and no need to recharge and withdraw.

Centralized Exchanges can meet users' demands for digital currency trading between different public chains, and they have trading depth. Decentralized Exchanges have advantage in the security of the account, and the order information and capital flow are on the chain, which have essence of blockchain: data is open and transparent and can’t be tampered.

At present, the trading experience in Newdex is comparable to the Centralized Exchanges through EOS nature. However, the trading token is limited to the EOS ecosystem. Newdex is constantly breaking the barriers of Decentralized Exchanges through opening EOS trading zone in sidechain (BOS, MEETONE, ENU, FIBOS).

On the way of decentralization, a journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step.



