Talented Educator, Majed Alhamad, Announces Summer Reading Camp

Professional tutor and skilled educator, Mr. Majed Alhamad, draws on his knack for adapting and customizing learning in his new summer reading camp.

KUWAIT CITY, KUWAIT, April 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Professional tutor and skilled educator, Mr. Majed Alhamad, draws on personal inspiration from his own childhood, his knack for adapting and customizing learning resources to the needs of his students in his recently announced summer reading camp.

Equipped with an innate understanding that each student’s learning style differs from his or her peers, Mr. Alhamad adapts his instruction style to the learning processes of his students. His talent for modifying his curriculum material benefits his students. Not only will he provide instruction and assist with homework, but his unique style also helps students improve their time management skills, all of which enhances standardized testing performance and academic results on assignments and other marked material.

As a Kuwait native, Mr. Alhamad discovered his calling as a teacher through the inspiration of one of his primary school educators whose own style helped improve Mr. Alhamad’s understanding of challenging material. To pay tribute to his early mentor, Mr. Alhamad decided to continue with his teacher’s legacy through his own distinctive individual approach with his students.

Working one-on-one never gets old, he feels. Inspired by his mentor’s belief that a bespoke teaching style can help all students learn complicated material, whether it’s algebra, science, history, or literature, Mr. Alhamad now works with dozens of students throughout the academic year.

Individualized support was instrumental to his own schooling development and success, he says. It had a profound impact on him, and it works.

With a wide range of specialties, Mr. Alhamad designed his summer reading camp to ensure the success of all types of students by accommodating their unique learning styles.

About Mr. Majed Alhamad

Originally from Kuwait, Mr. Alhamad is an educator by profession. When not providing one-on-one student support or spending time at the library, he can be found cooking for family or friends. He also spends time volunteering for his favorite nonprofit, Habitat for Humanity.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.