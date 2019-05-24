Dr. Leonard J. Marchinski publishes explanatory article about Upper Extremity Orthopedics – Elbow Surgery

Dr Leonard Marchinski, surgery, Orthopaedic Surgeon in Pennsylvania Dr Leonard Marchinski, Orthopedic Surgeon in Pennsylvania Dr Leonard Marchinski, Orthopaedic Doctor, reviewing x-ray Physician Profile Dr Leonard J Marchinski News about Dr Leonard Joseph Marchinski

A medical condition of the shoulder or arm severely affects one’s daily activities. The new article by surgeon Leonard Marchinski, MD, explains treatments.

LEONARD JOSEPH MARCHINSKI, M.D. (N/A:N/A)

Elbow surgeries are one of the most crucial ways for treating pain, swelling, tearing, fracture, or dislocation of the muscles, tendons, tissues, and bones that form the elbow joint.” — Dr. Leonard J. Marchinski, Pennsylvania, orthopedic surgery

WYOMISSING, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The upper limbs or arms and hands are critical for performing almost every activity of daily life. Any disease or injury that affects a shoulder, elbow, forearm, wrist or hand also has a significant impact on a person’s quality of life. Orthopaedic surgeon Dr. Leonard J. Marchinski explains this subject in a new article. The complete article will be available on Dr. Marchinski’s blog at https://leonardmarchinskimd.wordpress.com/ While upper extremity orthopedics refers to any process that is undertaken to treat a problem in the bones, joints, muscles, tissues, nerves, ligaments, and tendons of the hand and upper extremity area, this article focuses on elbow surgeries.Structure of the Elbow JointElbow is a hinge joint that connects the upper arm to the forearm via humerus and the radius and ulna, respectively. The joint is held together by the lateral collateral ligament (LCL) from the outside and the medial collateral ligament (MCL) from the inside. The joint is also surrounded by a set of muscles that facilitate its movements. The muscles are attached to the bones via tendons and protected by the cartilage covers at the ends. For further protection and lubrication of the joint, bursa sacs are present.Elbow SurgeriesJust like all other areas of medicine, surgeries make one category of treatment procedures for conditions that affect the structure and/or functioning of the elbows. The elbow joint can get affected due to a variety of reasons, such as injuries, diseases, trauma, aging, and overuse.Common diseases and elbow conditions that may require surgery for treatment include:* Arthritis* Elbow stiffness* Bone spur* Fractures* Dislocations* Ulnar and radial nerve entrapment* Elbow instability* Tennis elbow* Golf elbow* Nerve palsy, i.e. the loss of flexion and extension of the elbow* Radial tunnel syndrome* Cubital tunnel syndrome* Osteochondritis dissecans* Olecranon bursitis* Repetitive motion disordersIn most cases, surgery is the last choice of treatment and is only suggested or opted for when other measures, such as treatment, injection, splints, and physiotherapies, fail to provide relief.Methods of Elbow SurgeriesElbow surgeries can be performed in the following two ways:1. Open SurgeryThe surgical procedures performed in traditional ways i.e. by making incisions on or around the affected area are called open surgeries.2. Arthroscopic SurgeryAlso called keyhole or minimally invasive surgeries, they are performed by using an endoscope. These types of surgeries have been increasingly preferred because of minimal incisions and shorter recovery periods.Types of Elbow SurgeriesHere are some of the most widely performed elbow surgeries:* Ulnar Nerve Decompression/TranspositionAs evident from the name, this surgical procedure is performed to relive pressure, and when necessary, reposition the ulnar nerve, which is responsible for providing muscles nerve supply and sensation to the forearm and the hand. Several factors can cause the ulnar nerve to get pressured and compressed and causes pain, numbness, and/or irritation in the elbow.Some conditions that may increase the risk of ulnar nerve compression are cubital tunnel syndrome, fracture of the medial epicondyle – the area where the nerve is naturally located, rheumatoid arthritis, or even due to leaning of the elbow on a hard surface for a prolonged period of time.During the ulnar nerve transposition surgery, the nerve is relocated from behind the medial epicondyle (its natural position) to the front of the elbow, so it no longer gets compressed or pinched.* ORIFORIF stands for Open Reduction and Internal Fixation. It is a type of elbow surgery that is performed to treat elbow fractures in cases where:* The broken bone pierces through the skin* The bone has broken into several pieces* The broken pieces are significantly dislocated or out of alignmentThese conditions usually occur when a person falls on an outstretched hand, but certain diseases, like osteoporosis, also increase the risk. The procedure involves repositioning the bones and fixing them in place with plates, screws, nail, or wires; whatever the surgeon deems necessary. The surgery is usually performed under general anesthesia.The Bottom LineElbow surgeries are one of the most crucial ways for treating pain, swelling, tearing, fracture, or dislocation of the muscles, tendons, tissues, and bones that form the elbow joint. Hence, they make a crucial category of the upper extremity orthopedics.About Leonard Joseph Marchinski , MDDr. Leonard Marchinski is a medical doctor in Pennsylvania, focusing on orthopedic surgery. In addition to General Orthopedics, Dr. Marchinski provides medical and surgical treatments such as:* Endoscopic Carpal Tunnel Release and treatment of similar Nerve Compression Syndromes* Wrist Arthroscopy and treatment of Wrist Instability* Reconstruction of the Base of the Thumb Joint* Tendon and Ligament Repair, Reconstruction, Transfers* Shoulder Replacement* Operative and Non-Operative Fracture CareDr. Leonard J. Marchinski received his undergraduate education at St. Joseph’s University in Philadelphia (Biology, 1974-1977), and his Medical Degree in 1981 from The Medical College of Pennsylvania (now Drexel-Hahnemann).ReferencesWebsite: https://leonardmarchinskimd.com/ Video: https://video.vitals.com/Dr_Leonard_Marchinski.mp4 Blog: https://leonardmarchinskimd.wordpress.com/ News: https://medicogazette.com/dr-leonard-j-marchinski#79296231-68fa-4702-9a29-11f9238139ea News: https://hippocratesguild.com/dr-leonard-j-marchinski News: https://hype.news/leonardmarchinskimd/ Reference: https://health.usnews.com/doctors/leonard-marchinski-253046 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/dr-leonard-marchinski-174236181/

Johns Hopkins Medicine: Elbow Surgery | Michael's Story



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.