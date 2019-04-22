Konstant Ranked#1: Adroitness in Rendering Mobile Strategies and Operations into Development

Konstant cracks the list of top mobile app development companies’19 with suggested rotations by ADA!

PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A brainy strategy, smashing services, technological breakthroughs can definitely place an organization on the competitive map but you cannot contain and sustain that position without a solid execution plan. One has to be able to deliver on their intent. Most of the companies admit that they aren't very good at it.

We started with an entrepreneurial mind with few resources but our communal nature kept us going when times were tough and the forecast began to darken. This was the reason that encouraged us to willingly share information with our peers as opposed to selfishly safeguard principles of success. That fire in our belly is still strong, and we never sit still or settle for average!

Here are a host of factors that played a significant role in ensuring on-time, on-budget, and goal-based project deliveries - synching Konstant and project leadership in all areas dedicated to creating sustainable results desired by our stakeholders:

• Aligning company-wide strategic goals through enterprise-wide project management office (EPMO) – It is a centralized strategic business-level function that is aimed at providing company-wide support on issues like management best practices, identification and adopting techniques/tools, e-governance, standardization of business processes and lining up technological breakthroughs, etc.

• Practicing Benefits Realization Management – Abiding by benefits realization management (BRM) via which we align our projects, programs and portfolios according to our overarching strategy, establish procedures, identify benefits, monitor progress and achieve them throughout the project life cycle.

• Konstant has handled our company-wide strategy by bridging the gap between strategy formulation and execution.

• We try to establish the link between projects and company goals by means of executive sponsorship. This helps in championing projects, reinforcing engagement, assisting in conflict or issue resolution and provide guidance and establishing budget and resources that are required for success.

• Konstant strives to hire and retain the right talent

• Adopting agile methodology for project execution

• Adeptness with various technologies, being flexible with growing demands of stakeholders and adjusting our strategies in response to business disruptions.

About Konstant Infosolutions

Konstant is known for its mobile app development services globally. With over 15 years of experience in various industry domains, there is no particular industry that is left untouched. Having served over 2800 clients worldwide, Konstant has been recommended 90% times. With an urge to exceed customer’s expectations, Konstant is all set to derive possibilities and not just solutions!



