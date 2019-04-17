Become A Reseller By Registering Yourself In The Partner Program With Epos Direct

Industry best commercials ensure you are rewarded for work you do.Flexible contract terms, dispatch goods directly to your customers, dedicated account manager.

LONDON, UK, April 17, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sell our epos system and other services to your own customers for your own price. A reseller can have full control over their business operations like payments, customer relations and marketing that are handled by you. You can easily manage your customer accounts via easy-to-implement reseller API or reseller control panel.Epos Direct offers an extensive line of industry-leading products, competitive pricing, preferential deal registration pricing and unmatched support services that focus on you and your customers.We are always committed to work with our resellers and have a comprehensive program that has been designed to win you the most possible. The program starts with our amazing products and extends to our dedicated Reseller Support Team and Tech Support Experts.Our partner program offers our resellers:• Exceptional Margins• Qualified Leads• No License Fees• Free Support for your clientsOur goal is simple: We want you to consider Epos Direct as an essential part of your business.Even much better, we are having a wealth of experience in manufacturing best products to our customers. Epos Direct have a wide range of products to meet the needs of customers with unique applications.Our trade channel partners are the front line of our business and are key to growth in sales performance. When they are properly motivated, engaged and informed they can achieve great things.Epos Direct based in UK, a leading supplier of epos system epos software and E-Commerce services with the best support in industry. The platform is designed to provide construct brands with an added advantage that helps to build and maintain relationships across their sales channels.Our products are fully customizable and can be easily integrated with industry leading products. Our reseller program designed to simplify channel marketing control by providing a scalable incentive, reward and automated communication hub. It ultimately provides greater agility, deeper insight, and a more measurable return on marketing spends.



