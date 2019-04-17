Majed Alhamad, Personal Trainer and Nutrition Expert Announces Virtual Training Platform

Majed Alhamad

Certified personal trainer Majed Alhamad is announcing a new virtual training platform, which will allow clients to work out from home.

KUWAIT CITY, KUWAIT, April 16, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Majed Alhamad, a holistic personal trainer and fitness guru, is launching his virtual, online forum so that clients can access workout regimens online from their personal digital devices. With this new forum, Majed Alhamad will be able to help clients meet their fitness goals from any location. The new online platform will include consultation as well as pre-recorded videos that allow clients to work out on their own time.

The latest in fitness training, online workout programs are proving fertile ground for those who are busy, want to avoid the gym, or travel extensively. A growing number of people are abandoning the gym for a private, at-home exercise class. Many experts are saying that at-home fitness workouts may help people stick with their workout routines longer. Moreover, by eliminating the need for the gym or highly specialized equipment, virtual training can instead concentrate on personalized programs. Even if athletes still want to hit the gym, online sites can prove helpful when people are away or short on time.

Mr. Alhamad, who is originally from Kuwait, has helped hundreds of clients achieve their exercise and fitness goals at the gym. A holistic trainer and nutritionist, he has specialized in helping beginners overcome their fear of the gym and learn to develop a regimen that works with their fitness levels and schedules. He is passionate about using fitness to take care of the body, teaching even the most seasoned athletes about fundamentals, including ways to avoid injury and reach optimum health. He also advises clients on their diet, teaching them how to choose whole, nutrient-dense foods that will augment their health, aid athletic recovery, and help them have more energy.

For more information on Mr. Alhamad’s new virtual training, go to http://www.majedalhamad.com/





