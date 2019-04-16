ANA (All Nippon Airways) Select OpenJaw Technologies as their NDC Platform of Choice

ANA, Japan's largest and only 5-Star airline, has selected OpenJaw Technologies to provide its IATA New Distribution Capability (NDC) platform

DUBLIN, IRELAND, IRELAND, April 16, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OpenJaw and ANA (All Nippon Airways) collaborate to create a new state-of-the-art booking platform.

All Nippon Airways (ANA), Japan's largest and only 5-Star airline for seven consecutive years, has selected OpenJaw Technologies to provide its New Distribution Capability (NDC) platform. This advanced travel retailing platform will allow ANA to connect with multiple distribution partners, personalise fare offers, and provide consumers with a consistent retailing experience across all channels.

The OpenJaw t-Retail NDC Platform will help ANA grow its global business by enabling the airline to use the platform to connect, distribute and consistently merchandise its award-winning products using IATA's NDC standard. The objective for the platform is to enable distribution partners to link directly to ANA’s reservation system in the second half of fiscal year 2019. The airline has also selected the OpenJaw t-Data Platform for its analytics capability to give real-time insight.

"OpenJaw is a perfect partner for ANA since both companies place an emphasis on setting the standard for excellence in their respective industries," said Akihiko Miura, Executive Vice President of ANA. "As we collaborate to streamline the booking process, ANA is proud to have a partner that shares its values."

"ANA always strives to innovate and bring the latest technology to passengers to improve safety, convenience and efficiency," said Mitsuo Tomita, Senior Vice President of ANA. "NDC will enhance flexibility and have the potential to improve sales. We are planning to integrate the NDC platform in an intuitive way so that ANA will become Japan’s NDC leader."

"We are proud to have been chosen as ANA’s preferred technology partner for NDC," said Kieron Branagan, CEO of OpenJaw Technologies. "The IATA Airline NDC standard will enable airlines to transform the way air products are retailed by addressing the industry’s current distribution limitations. OpenJaw is an IATA NDC and IATA ONE Order Strategic Partner with Level 3 NDC Certification. We are committed to transforming airline retailing through the use of NDC standards to create a community of NDC enabled airlines. OpenJaw is looking forward to our collaboration with ANA to deliver a leading edge airline NDC solution."

The new ANA NDC platform will represent a shift in how ANA tickets will be purchased through distribution partners and will set the standard for convenience, while also delivering wider opportunities for consumers to purchase optional services such as lounge access. ANA will also provide the latest in-flight seat and service content, allowing passengers to make more informed choices.

Once the ANA NDC platform has been launched, ANA will add further well-known airfare aggregators to expand access to more distribution partners, such as travel agents and service providers.

About ANA

Following the “Inspiration of Japan” high quality of service, ANA has been awarded the respected 5-Star rating every year since 2013 from SKYTRAX. ANA is the only Japanese airline to win this prestigious designation six years in a row. Additionally, ANA has been recognized by Air Transport World as “Airline of the Year” three times in the past 10 years - 2007, 2013 and 2018, becoming one of the few airlines winning this prestigious award for multiple times.

ANA was founded in 1952 with two helicopters and has become the largest airline in Japan, as well as one of the most significant airlines in Asia, operating 80 international routes and 118 domestic routes. ANA offers a unique dual-hub model which enables passengers to travel to Tokyo and connect through the two airports in the metropolitan Tokyo, NARITA, and HANEDA, to various destinations throughout Japan, and also offers same-day connections between various North American, Asian and Chinese cities.

ANA has been a member of Star Alliance since 1999 and has joint venture partnerships with United Airlines, Lufthansa German Airlines, Swiss International Airlines and Austrian Airlines.

Besides the full service and award winner carrier ANA, the ANA Group has two LCCs as consolidated subsidiaries, Vanilla Air Inc. and Peach Aviation Limited. The ANA Group carried 53.8 million passengers in FY2017, has approximately 39,000 employees and a fleet of 260 aircraft. ANA is a proud launch customer and the biggest operator of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

Visit http://www.ana.co.jp/group/en/

About OpenJaw Technologies

OpenJaw Technologies is reimagining the future of travel retailing with new platforms, new products and new partnerships. OpenJaw customers include the world’s biggest travel brands: All Nippon Airways (ANA), British Airways, Cathay Pacific, Hainan Airlines, Sichuan Airlines, Comair, Iberia, Aeroplan, Loyalty One, Asia Miles, Kulula.com, Shenzhen Airlines, Four Seasons, Avis, Color Line, Tibet Airlines, China United Airlines and Hong Kong Airlines.

OpenJaw has three platforms designed to create and capture value right across the new customer journey: OpenJaw t-Retail, OpenJaw t-Data and OpenJaw t-Social, creating a unified platform ecosystem:

•OpenJaw t-Retail is the most powerful retailing platform in online travel. t-Retail delivers dynamic bundling of flights, seats, bags, hotels, car hire, lounge, attractions, insurance and transfers to create an unlimited combination of offers – presented seamlessly across all distribution channels

•OpenJaw t-Data is a Big Data platform that delivers end-to-end personalised retailing, on demand and in the cloud, and empowers travel retailers to successfully create individualised experiences for customers wherever and whenever they engage

•OpenJaw t-Social fuses social messaging platforms such as Facebook Messenger & WeChat with artificial intelligence (AI) to automate customer servicing at scale, capture additional revenue and reduce costs.

OpenJaw is a subsidiary of TravelSky Technology Limited, the dominant provider of information technology solutions for China’s aviation and travel industry. OpenJaw has its headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, with offices in Galway (Ireland), Madrid (Spain), Kraków (Poland), Hong Kong and Dalian (Greater China).

Visit www.openjawtech.com



