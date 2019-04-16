Dr. Hadi Rassael highlights popular fillers found in cosmetic medicine

Physician Dr. Hadi Rassael explains more about so-called 'fillers' employed within the cosmetic medicine field and wider beauty industry.

CHEVY CHASE, MARYLAND, USA, April 16, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- From Juvéderm to Restylane and Belotero Balance, cosmetic fillers are becoming increasingly popular in the United States, today representing a multi-billion dollar industry. That's according to established and well-respected physician Dr. Hadi Rassael , based in Friendship Village, Maryland, as he reveals more about cosmetic fillers and other, similar products and procedures.Most fillers today, says Dr. Hadi Rassael , utilize hyaluronic acid, a naturally occurring substance found in the skin. "Most of the best-known and most effective fillers consist of hyaluronic acid, including Juvéderm and Restylane products—such as Juvéderm XC and Restylane Silk, Lyft, Refyne, and Defyne—as well as Belotero Balance," explains the highly experienced physician, who routinely caters to patients in and around the Chevy Chase area and further afield.Other filler brands, meanwhile, he says, employ substances including calcium hydroxylapatite, another naturally occurring substance, as well as poly-l-lactic acid—a biodegradable synthetic substance—and polymethylmethacrylate, another synthetic, biocompatible material which also includes collagen for structure and firmness."Fillers, or dermal fillers, as they're known more formally, are injected under the skin to restore volume, smooth lines, and soften deeper wrinkles, among other benefits," Dr. Hadi Rassael explains, further sharing a professional insight into the subject. "Fillers are capable of facilitating everything from smoothing out so-called smile lines and restoring volume in sunken cheeks, for example, to plumping and enhancing the lips and improving symmetry in an individual's facial features," adds the physician.Fillers are often employed in combination with so-called neuromodulators, such as Botox, with these and other similar treatments accounting for more than 10 million cosmetic procedures last year in the United States, according to figures published by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons."It's important that, when looking for fillers, neuromodulators, or other surgical or non-surgical cosmetic procedures," Dr. Rassael adds, wrapping up, "an individual seeks the advice of a qualified and experienced professional in order to ascertain the safest, best, and most effective approach for their personal requirements."In practice for more than 20 years, Dr. Hadi Rassael is the founder of Millennium Medical, based in Friendship Village, Maryland. A particular expert on fillers, neuromodulators, laser treatments, non-surgical rejuvenation, and anti-aging treatments, Dr. Rassael also bears an industry-leading knowledge of hair transplantation, liposuction, breast augmentation, abdominoplasty, and facial plastic surgeries. To find out more, please visit https://www.anythingcosmetic.com/about-the-practice/



