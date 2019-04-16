Florida Health Care Coalition Announces 2019-2020 Executive Committee at Annual Meeting

The Florida Health Care Coalition (FLHCC) announced and installed the 2019-2020 Executive Committee during yesterday’s Annual Meeting of the Board of Directors.

ORLANDO, FLA., UNITED STATES, April 16, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Florida Health Care Coalition (FLHCC) announced and installed the 2019-2020 Executive Committee during yesterday’s Annual Meeting of the Board of Directors at Rosen Centre, Orlando Florida.

The following Board Members are now appointed to the FLHCC 2019-2020 Executive Committee:

• Board Chair – Mary Beth Clifton, Valencia College, Officer

• Vice Chair – Heather Russo, The Walt Disney Company, Officer

• Treasurer/Secretary – Jon Stolp, Florida Retail Federation, Officer

• At-Large Director – Patrick Peters, Orange County Government

• At-Large Director – Ann Marie Sharp, City of Miami

"We are pleased to welcome our new FLHCC Executive Committee," said FLHCC President and CEO Karen van Caulil. "Each member of this high-profile group brings a wealth of knowledge from the health care industry and will be a significant asset for achieving the FLHCC mission."

About Florida Health Care Coalition: The Florida Health Care Coalition (FLHCC) represents major employers across the state, addressing one common goal: to improve the quality of health care for all Floridians. Through educational programs and quality improvement initiatives developed by the member organizations, Coalition staff, board members, partners, affiliates, and sponsors, FLHCC organizes events that inform and contribute to health care quality improvement across Florida. For more information, please visit www.FLHCC.org, or find the organization on Facebook, Twitter (@FLHCC) or LinkedIn.



