Carolina Data Recovery Announces New Uptown Charlotte Location

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carolina Data Recovery, a leading provider of Data Recovery Services, today announces that they are opening a new Charlotte Uptown location in order to better serve Charlotte’s downtown business community. Carolina Data Recovery is leading expert in data recovery services for the Charlotte area.

The new location will be located at 101 N. Tryon St., Suite 112 Charlotte, NC 28246 at the corner of East Trade Street and North Tryon Street. This expansion will give Carolina Data Recovery it’s third location in the Charlotte Area. Carolina Data Recovery’s other two locations are located at:

• 7512 E Independence Blvd., Suite 100 Charlotte, NC 28227

• 3440 Toringdon Way., Suite 205 Charlotte, NC 28277

Carolina Data Recovery has been locally owned and operated since 1999. We successfully recover data from hard drives and other media that have been deleted, formatted, dropped, burned, drowned or failed due to physical malfunction. In addition, Carolina Data Recovery provides unmatched resources and proprietary technology to offer full RAID recovery services which many data recovery providers cannot offer.

Our Independence location houses an on-site ISO 5 (Class 100) Certified Cleanroom making it possible for Carolina Data Recovery to recover data from all types of storage devices and operating systems in as little as 24 hours. Carolina Data Recovery offers a No Data – No Fee Guarantee. For more information on Carolina Data Recovery please call 704-536-1717 or checkout our website @ www.carolinadatarecovery.com.

