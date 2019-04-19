Tokenomica Launches Digital Assets Exchange, Combining The Best Features of Both Centralized & Decentralized Exchanges

Tokenomica

Tokenomica has launched its new Digital Assets Exchange, which combines the best features of both centralized and decentralized exchanges.

When we first thought about building our own exchange, we wanted to combine the best that both centralized and decentralized exchanges provide.” — Artem Tolkachev

The Digital Assets Exchange uses the latest advancements based on proven technology, Waves DEX, and centered on Smart Accounts and Smart Assets. Waves DEX has proven itself to be one of the safest exchanges on the market. We have taken the technology and made several important improvements.

“It's ironic that, while one of the key advantages of cryptocurrencies and the blockchain as the underlying technology behind them is decentralization, most of crypto exchanges on the market are completely centralized. Decentralized exchanges solve most of the problems of traditional exchanges. Lack of relevant regulation is the main stumbling block for their emergence ”, said Artem Tolkachev, Tokenomica’s Founder and CEO. “When we first thought about building our own exchange, we wanted to combine the best that both centralized and decentralized exchanges provide. We are very proud to be the first ones to launch a DEX within a regulated environment on the market”.

Tokenomica is a platform for issuing and trading security tokens and providing investors with the ability to invest in fiat and crypto. It was built with one purpose in mind: to be the new wave of digital finance. Tokenomica combines the best of two worlds: the most advanced technology based on a decentralized exchange and the quality checks on clients and on the assets themselves which is achieved by compliance with regulation. Team’s vision is to build an infrastructural financial platform that would allow users to invest in quality digital assets using both classic and crypto investment tools, combining the best elements of traditional financial markets and technology: protection of the investors and simplified trading mechanisms. The goal is to be the world's first true Ecosystem for Security Token Offerings and trading mechanism, by disrupting the current way digital finance is being conducted. Moreover, we want to make a positive impact on the global financial landscape by providing best in class products and services.

