Aspect Furniture supply Pfizer with Office Furniture for Sydney office fitout

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, April 16, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pfizer Australia, one of the world's leading biopharmaceutical companies, has relocated its Australian office into a new building in the heart of the Sydney CBD. The building - Barrack Place, at 151 Clarence St, is one of the most advanced buildings in its class in Sydney.

Pfizer occupies the top four floors of this new prestigious building in an emerging entrepreneurial and innovation hub. The immediate business precinct is where many innovative businesses have set up such as Atlassian and Apple.

Aspect Furniture worked with Siren Design on Pfizer’s new 4640m2 head office based in the Sydney CBD at Barrack Place.

Relocating from a very traditional office in suburban West Ryde to a state-of-the-art building in the heart of the CBD, Pfizer have created a truly agile and contemporary environment. Customised electric sit to stand workstations are intermixed with private focus booths and a range of settings for collaboration.

Meeting spaces were carefully considered to enable technology integration and our Agility system was used across many of the flexible spaces. This was supplemented by a number of sit to stand tables – including a large format 3800 x 1600mm video conferencing table.

Aspect worked closely with the project manager Pepper and builder MPA to deliver well within programme. For more information or to arrange an appointment at the nearby Aspect Sydney showroom in Level 1 40 King Street, please call Grant Kennerley on 0437 352 175.





