THE RAPE OF RECY TAYLOR earns PEABODY AWARD NOMINATION

NEW YORK, NY, USA, April 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- THE RAPE OF RECY TAYLOR has been nominated for a 2019 Peabody Award in the category of “Documentary” by the award’s board of jurors.

THE RAPE OF RECY TAYLOR was produced by Augusta Films, in association with Transform Films, and is the subject of a powerful social impact campaign through Odyssey Impact.

This announcement comes at the beginning of Sexual Assault Awareness Month (April), which is of profound significance to the topic of the film. THE RAPE OF RECY TAYLOR shines a spotlight on the culture of physical abuse that was a common reality to women in 1944 Alabama. When Recy Taylor was just 24 years old, she was gang-raped by six teenage white boys as she was walking home from church.

THE RAPE OF RECY TAYLOR has already received critical acclaim during a run at film festivals around the world, including a nomination for Best Documentary at the 2018 NAACP Image Awards and the Special Prize for Human Rights at the 2017 Venice Film Festival. The story of Recy Taylor also earned unexpected media interest after being included in Oprah Winfrey’s historic speech at the 2018 Golden Globes Awards.

Nominees for a Peabody Award are selected by unanimous vote of 19 jurors from more than 1,200 entries. The winner in the documentary category will be announced April 16, with the awards given at the 78th Annual Peabody Awards. The Peabody Awards ceremony will be hosted by Ronan Farrow at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City on May 18.

About THE RAPE OF RECY TAYLOR

THE RAPE OF RECY TAYLOR shines a spotlight on the culture of physical abuse that was a common reality to women in 1944 Alabama. When Recy Taylor was just 24 years old, she was gang-raped by six teenage white boys as she was walking home from church. While the vast majority of women stayed silent after their attacks, fearing for both their lives and the lives of their families, Recy, a black wife, mother, and sharecropper chose to not stay silent. She bravely stood up for her rights, reported the crime, and publically identified her rapists. The NAACP sent their chief rape investigator, Rosa Parks, to investigate. Parks had also been the victim of an attempted rape, and she fought tirelessly to rally support, raise awareness, and establish a nationwide community that demanded justice.

Stuart continues, “At Odyssey Impact, we are passionate about sharing powerful stories of social justice through compelling documentaries. We know that social change is possible when we can raise awareness, change attitudes, and begin meaningful conversations. The faith community is uniquely poised to use these stories to bring a spirit of healing, support, understanding, and lasting change in their individual communities.”

The national social impact initiative around THE RAPE OF RECY TAYLOR is designed to engage and inform the public about sexual violence against women, underscore the historical trauma faced by Black women during the Jim Crow South era, and examine the structural racism still affecting women today. Focused on encouraging a new dialogue and sparking positive change, Odyssey Impact has developed numerous resources and discussion guides to accompany the film, which will be available for download to help facilitate events by local grassroots organizations. A community toolkit, surveys, and local organizing tools are additional components provided to assist with educational and community outreach. For information, go to http://www.odyssey-impact.org/the-rape-of-recy-taylor.

THE RAPE OF RECY TAYLOR (USA, 91 minutes) is directed and written by Nancy Buirski and produced by Buirski, Claire L. Chandler, Beth Hubbard, and Susan Margolin. Executive producer is Regina K. Scully. Executive producers are Geralyn White Dreyfous, Amy Tiermann, Mark Trustin, CarolAnne Dolan, Derrick Harkins, Nick Stuart, Barbara Dobkin, Bobby Kondrat, and Jack Turner. Editor is Anthony Ripoli. Director of photography is Rex Miller. THE RAPE OF RECY TAYLOR was produced by AUGUSTA FILMS and TRANSFORM FILMS, an affiliated production company of Odyssey Networks. For more information about the film and to view a trailer, visit http://www.therapeofrecytaylor.com.

About ODYSSEY IMPACT™

ODYSSEY IMPACT™, a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization, believes that powerful documentaries with messages of social justice can motivate meaningful social change by raising awareness, changing attitudes and inspiring people of all faiths and good will to engage their communities on issues important in their lives and in society as a whole. The organization is dedicated to strategically building and executing social impact campaigns around documentaries, including those created by its affiliated production company TRANSFORM FILMS INC., via mobilizing faith leaders, individuals, and communities around issues such as poverty, mass incarceration, gun violence, intolerance, racial justice, hate crimes, and gender violence. More info at http://www.Odyssey-Impact.org.

About TRANSFORM FILMS®

TRANSFORM FILMS INC. is a wholly-owned subsidiary and affiliated production company of Odyssey Networks, a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization that believes powerful documentaries with messages of social justice can motivate meaningful social change by raising awareness, changing attitudes and inspiring people of all faiths and good will to engage their communities on issues important in their lives and in society as a whole. Transform Films, Inc. have produced films such as NEWTOWN; MILWAUKEE 53206; THE RAPE OF RECY TAYLOR, and LESSONS FROM A SCHOOL SHOOTING: NOTES FROM DUNBLANE that have garnered critical acclaim at film festivals and have aired on broadcast outlets such as PBS’ Independent Lens, America Reframed, STARZ Channel and Netflix. Recent accolades include the 2018 Peabody Award, the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival’s Best Documentary Short, the 2018 UNAFF Grand Jury Award for Best Short Documentary, and the 2017 Venice International Film Festival Human Rights Award. More info at http://www.TransformFilmsInc.com.





