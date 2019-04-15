Heber Alonzo Meraz shares details of this year's Hartford Marathon

Heber A. Meraz looks forward to this year's Hartford Marathon, set to take place in and around Bushnell Park this October.

TRUMBULL, CONNECTICUT, USA, April 15, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Set to take place on Saturday, October 12, this year's Hartford Marathon is already hotly anticipated by runners, families, charities, and volunteers in the capital of Connecticut and surrounding areas. Held in and around Bushnell Park and consisting of a marathon, half marathon, and 5K race, the event is set to kick off at 7:55 am, while the finish line expo and post-race festivities will continue until 2 pm, according to Heber Alonzo Meraz "Bushnell Park is an oasis in the heart of the city of Hartford," reveals Meraz, a keen marathon runner, project coordinator, and retired U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sergeant from Trumbull, Connecticut, "where both adults and children from all walks of life head out to play."A thriving, beautiful, and inviting place to play, exercise, and relax, says Meraz, the park is the ideal location around which to base the Hartford Marathon. The biggest race day in Connecticut, the marathon welcomes participants of all ages and abilities to join in what it calls 'an annual celebration of community, charity, health, and fitness.'"There's a positive experience and a distance for everyone," Meraz suggests, "as runners, families, charities, and volunteers all come together in the heart of Connecticut for a truly unique and inspiring event."The marathon is the final event in the three-race 'Connecticut Triple' challenge, taking runners through picturesque communities across the state as they progress from 10K to half marathon before taking on the Hartford Marathon itself in October. Participants in the challenge who register in advance also earn a commemorative medal, according to Meraz.Perks of running the Hartford Marathon include specials at local restaurants, attractions, and events from October 11-13, while runners will also enjoy sports massages provided by the AMTA CT Sports Massage Team, security and medical services, and free athlete tracking, gear checks, and showers at YMCA Downtown."Athletes may also refuel with plentiful options at the food tent in the center of Bushnell Park, and enjoy a free beer in the beer garden for over-21s," reveals Meraz."There's also plenty of special swag up for grabs for runners to support big-time bragging rights!" he adds, wrapping up.Heber Alonzo Meraz is a retired U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sergeant. Raised in El Paso, Texas, and Dodge City, Kansas, Meraz joined the Marine Corps in 1994 and went on to complete 20 years active duty service. Today a project coordinator and senior analyst with Sikorsky Aircraft in Shelton, Connecticut, Heber A. Meraz —recipient of an American Red Cross Lifesaving Award—boasts a keen community spirit, regularly hosting local events in and around both Shelton and nearby Trumbull where he currently resides. Events hosted by Meraz include the annual 'Neighborhood Safety Event' focused on teaching children in the area about CPR, fire safety and prevention, and recognizing choking hazards. A keen marathon runner, Heber Meraz is also involved with Toys for Tots, a program run by the United States Marine Corps Reserve which distributes toys to children whose parents are unable to afford to buy them gifts at Christmas.For more information about the 2019 Hartford Marathon set to take place on Saturday, October 12, please head to https://www.hartfordmarathon.com/



