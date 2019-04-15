Poetry by the Sea

Poetry by the Sea: A Global Conference tickets selling out as demand grows to attend one of the premier gatherings of poets in US.

Poetry by the Sea offers “poets who write the kind of verse that makes the hair stand up on my arms.”” — Michael Shewmaker

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE!

Contact:

http://www.poetrybytheseaconference.org/index.htm

Poetryby_theSea@Yahoo.com

Poetry by the Sea: A Global Conference Tickets Going Fast!

Register Now to Attend Madison, Connecticut, Gathering of Superstar Poets!

Madison, Conn - April 11, 2019 - Poets from around the world will soon gather in Madison, Connecticut – and you still have time to join them!

Registration is open for the 2019 “Poetry by the Sea; a Global Conference,” held May 21 through May 24 at the Mercy by the Sea Conference Center - a 33-acre sanctuary on the shores of Long Island Sound, private beach included.

The brainchild of poet, teacher and conference Director Kim Bridgford, Poetry by the Sea offers a cornucopia of all things poetic, delivered by some of the top poets writing and teaching today.

Or as Michael Shewmaker, the Jones Lecturer in Poetry at Stanford University puts it, Poetry by the Sea offers “poets who write the kind of verse that makes the hair stand up on my arms.”

The 2019 conference features an all-star cast.

National Book Award and MacArthur Foundation grant winner Terrance Hayes will deliver the keynote address.

Alicia E. Stallings, National Book Critics Award finalist and director of the Athens, Greece Poetry Center, will give the annual conference lecture.

“I Can’t Talk About the Trees Without the Blood,” collection author Tiana Clark, Milton Kessler Poetry Book Award finalist Sean Thomas Dougherty, Pushcart Prize winner and Stanford University Stegner Fellow Richie Hofmann, and National Book Award and Pulitzer Prize finalist Adrian Matejka will give featured readings.

You can see the full Poetry by the Sea schedule by clicking here. You can also visit the webpage, http://www.poetrybytheseaconference.org/schedule.htm.

But time is running out.

One day workshops, “Poetry and Healing,” with poet and Harvard Medical School Professor Rafael Campo, and “Show and Tell; Beyond the Concrete” with Shewmaker have sold out.

Poets know why Poetry by the Sea is in such demand.

“It's a jewel of a conference - several days of eating, breathing, and sleeping poetry in one of the loveliest spots on the East Coast,” said Able Muse Book Award winner Melissa Balmain, who will lead a three-day workshop.

“I love how diverse the attendees are, and how even the most famous poets there seem to care very little about hierarchy,” said Balmain, who recalls “chatting with this funny, friendly woman at one of the cocktail receptions, and it took me a couple moments to realize, holy cats, she's (former US Poet Laureate) Rita Dove.”

“Poetry by the Sea gives us a community and sense of solidarity,” said poet Martin Espáda, who will also teach a three-day workshop. “It offers a sense of urgency. We’re all there to accomplish the same thing, acting in concert to find a voice.”

“Poetry by the Sea is a significant event because it is a conference where writers gather to be in each other's company in service to an art,” added Shewmaker, who has attended Poetry by the Sea as a participant, reader and faculty. “There is space for everyone--beginners and experts alike. As someone who grew up largely without that sort of community, it is truly a gift.”

Creating a diverse and supportive community was one of Poetry by the Sea founder Bridgford’s goals with the first 2015 conference.

“I love to balance ethnicity and gender so that many constituency groups can be honored and represented,” Bridgford said. “I dreamt of bringing the best people together for days of poetry and conversation, to discuss the poetic wonder, that magic. I wanted to have different ages and voices. We have about every age in the audience. High school students have presented.”

Bridgford said Yale University professor and friend Dolores Hayden suggested the Mercy by the Sea Retreat Center location.

“If you were imagining the perfect setting for a conference, it would be this gorgeous place,” Bridgford said. “We even have our own chef.”

Attendees agree.

“The Sound is beautiful and it invites a certain type of introspection that is conducive to the writing process,” said Shewmaker. “I always come away from the conference feeling energized.”

Poet Annie Finch, who will offer metrical consultations, said “the location is serene, a lovely former convent just a stone's throw from the water. The labyrinth is an inspiration to walk and the giant beech tree, hundreds of years old, can dictate poems to you if you know how to listen.”

“Did I mention the food,” said Balmain. “The kitchen staff deserves a Michelin star.”

Poetry by the Sea offers several attendance packages, with on-site and offsite housing rates. A limited number of scholarships are available. Evening attendance tickets are also available.

Rooms at the Mercy by the Sea Center are limited, but there are a variety of housing options available nearby, including hotels and Bed & Breakfasts.

To see the 2019 faculty, register, or for more information, click here, or go to the Poetry by the Sea website, http://www.poetrybytheseaconference.org/index.htm.

A sample of the beauty found at Poetry of the Sea; A Global Conference.



