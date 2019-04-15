Methanol Institute Releases New Methanol Safe Handling Video
MI has released a completely new and updated 11-minute safety video
“As the global trade association for the methanol industry, product stewardship is Job #1 for the Methanol Institute. Our organization and members are committed to promoting the safe handling of methanol across the global distribution chain to protect the health and safety of anyone handling methanol. This includes workers in methanol plants, distributors, chemical and energy consumers, first responders, and the general public,” said MI CEO Gregory Dolan.
MI member companies and additional outside organizations were critical partners in the production of this vital safety resource, and MI in particular wishes to thank the people of the Methanex Corporation and Kinder Morgan for the generous use of their time and facilities for the filming of this video. MI would also like to thank the RISE Research Institutes of Sweden for the generous use of footage of fire tests recorded as part of the research project proFLASH.
The new 11-minute Methanol Safe Handing Video is available both on our website and on MI’s YouTube page.
More in-depth safe handling information is also available through MI’s Methanol Safe Handling Manual, a comprehensive document covering all aspects of methanol safe handling. Our Methanol Safe Handling Manual is available to download free of charge on MI's website.
Lawrence Navin
Methanol Institute
+1 703-248-3636
email us here
Methanol Safe Handling
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.