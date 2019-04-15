Methanol Institute Releases New Methanol Safe Handling Video

MI has released a completely new and updated 11-minute safety video

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Methanol Institute (MI) is proud to introduce a completely new and updated Methanol Safe Handling Video. This video provides an overview of critical methanol safety information, including methanol health and fire risks, and how to mitigate them through proper safe handling procedures. This important video provides critical information not just for methanol production facility personnel, but anyone who may come in contact with methanol.“As the global trade association for the methanol industry, product stewardship is Job #1 for the Methanol Institute. Our organization and members are committed to promoting the safe handling of methanol across the global distribution chain to protect the health and safety of anyone handling methanol. This includes workers in methanol plants, distributors, chemical and energy consumers, first responders, and the general public,” said MI CEO Gregory Dolan.MI member companies and additional outside organizations were critical partners in the production of this vital safety resource, and MI in particular wishes to thank the people of the Methanex Corporation and Kinder Morgan for the generous use of their time and facilities for the filming of this video. MI would also like to thank the RISE Research Institutes of Sweden for the generous use of footage of fire tests recorded as part of the research project proFLASH.The new 11-minute Methanol Safe Handing Video is available both on our website and on MI’s YouTube page.More in-depth safe handling information is also available through MI’s Methanol Safe Handling Manual, a comprehensive document covering all aspects of methanol safe handling. Our Methanol Safe Handling Manual is available to download free of charge on MI's website

Methanol Safe Handling



