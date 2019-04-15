Robb Misso Announces Dynamic Manufacturing Solutions (DMS) Completion of Audit for Top Certification

Robb Misso, CEO of DMS

Leading Central Texas enterprise, DMS, concludes audit for AS9100:D quality management system.

AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, April 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dynamic Manufacturing Solutions (DMS) has undergone an audit for AS9100:D certification. The company has demonstrated effective implementation and adherence to the Aerospace Quality Management System standard and regulatory requirements. It has satisfied the requirements of AS9100:D and is recommended for award of the certificate upon completion of a technical review by its registrar.

This achievement denotes the hard work and dedication of DMS employees and the managerial team. It serves as an acknowledgment of the maturity of procedures and processes that serve as its foundation. Furthermore, this certification adds to their roster of qualifications, including the highest ISO certificates in quality management 13485, 14001, 9001, and ESD S20.20 standards. Indeed, before going into a specific market, DMS makes sure they achieve the correct certifications to perform with the highest quality.

The organization provides engineering services, support functions and contract manufacturing of machined and welded alloys, bends, assemblies for fluid lines and modular systems supporting semiconductor, pharma, medical device, and aerospace industries. DMS is customer-service driven, looking out for the client’s best interest and joining customers in their journey from start to finish. A ‘never say no’ philosophy ensures first-rate experiences for all customers, both internal and external.

Founder and CEO Robb Misso started DMS in 2009. Throughout his 25-year career in manufacturing, he has also co-founded the Austin Regional Manufacturer’s Association. Mr. Misso actively participates in his community, donates to the Austin Humane Society and the Austin Literary Coalition and recently received the National Association of Manufacturers Visionary Leadership Award.

Creating skilled labor jobs and American-made manufacturing inside the United States, the organization continues to leverage knowledge and expertise to deliver a great experience to customers and suppliers. Mr. Misso explains: “We are accomplishing what some folks have said would be impossible every day by perseverance and believing.” Looking to the future, DMS works closely with high schools and local technical colleges to prepare the next generation. It strives consistently for a good working environment for its employees, having been recognized as a ‘best place to work’, along the way. On the future and on scalability Mr. Misso states resolutely: “From one hundred million dollars per year to a billion dollars per year, we have the processes and systems in place to support our profitable growth.”



