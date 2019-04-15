Crescent Hires Garsek as Vice President, Senior Counsel

Noelle Garsek

Noelle Garsek will be based in Crescent’s Fort Worth corporate office where she will be responsible for legal oversight on real estate transactions.

Noelle’s experience aligns with Crescent’s portfolio. She brings a wealth of experience in areas where Crescent is currently growing and we’re excited for her to join the team.” — Andrew Lombardi, Senior Vice President, General Counsel for Crescent

FORT WORTH , TEXAS, US, April 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crescent Real Estate LLC (Crescent) announces the hiring of Noelle Garsek as Vice President, Senior Counsel. Garsek will provide legal counsel to Crescent on real estate transactions, including acquisitions, dispositions, leasing, due diligence and legal asset management, as well as oversight of outside counsel. She will be based in Crescent’s Fort Worth corporate office.

Garsek was previously a shareholder with Winstead PC, where she practiced in the firm's real estate practice group since 2001 and worked for national commercial real estate and investment companies. Garsek’s legal experience includes all aspects of real estate, with an emphasis on acquisitions and dispositions of real property, development of real property and commercial leasing transactions. She has represented clients in multiple states on acquisitions and disposition of assets, as well as large leasing deals for office, mixed-use and retail space. She has overseen leasing on multi-million square-foot transactions.

Garsek is recognized in the legal field, having been named to the Best Lawyers of America list from 2013-2019, named a Texas Rising Star from 2007-2015, and made the list as a Tarrant County (Fort Worth) Top Attorney from 2010-2018.

“Noelle’s experience aligns with Crescent’s portfolio,” said Andrew Lombardi, Senior Vice President, General Counsel for Crescent. “She has worked multi-family acquisitions and dispositions, mixed-used transactions and large office and retail projects for clients. She brings a wealth of experience in areas where Crescent is currently growing and we’re excited for her to join the team.”

Garsek graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a bachelor’s degree in 1998 and earned her juris doctorate from Southern Methodist University Dedman School of Law in 2001. She graduated from SMU cum laude, earned the Order of the Coif and served as managing editor for the SMU Law Review Association.

ABOUT CRESCENT

Crescent Real Estate LLC (Crescent) is a real estate operating company and investment advisor, founded by Chairman John C. Goff, with assets under management and investment capacity of more than $4 billion. Through the GP Invitation Fund I, the company acquires, develops and operates all real estate asset classes alongside institutional investors and high net worth clients. Crescent’s premier real estate portfolio consists of Class A and creative office, multifamily and hospitality assets located throughout the U.S., including The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas, and the wellness lifestyle leader, Canyon Ranch®. For more information, visit www.crescent.com.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.