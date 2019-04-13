British Post-Punk Veterans 1919 Return With A Brand New Masterpiece Of Darkly Melodic Goth Rock, FUTURECIDE!
The newly revamped and reinvigorated 1919 will be touring extensively in support of this release kicking off with shows in Mexico City and Costa Rica. Difficulties with visas caused their US tour in April to be delayed until September but several dates in the UK and Europe are still planned. This comes at a time when international travel has become ever more difficult due to the isolationist policies of both the US and British governments, an issue that band itself tackles head on in the song “Isolation,” whose chorus states “I hope your flag keeps you warm. You’d be a lucky man. Enjoy your isolation.”
Watch 1919's new video for “Isolation”:
https://www.side-line.com/side-line-exclusive-uk-post-punk-band-1919-premieres-new-video-and-album/
See here for a complete list of upcoming shows: https://1919.co.uk/live
Futurecide Album AVAILABLE NOW ON:
iTunes / Spotify / Deezer / Bandcamp / Cleopatra Records
Track List:
1. Anxiety
2. Isolation
3. Futurecide
4. Radicals
5. Dali Alarma
6. Speak Now
7. Aurora
8. Man, Myth, And The Curse Of The Immortal
9. Stop The World
10. Where Are You Now?
