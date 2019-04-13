There were 38 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 153,358 in the last 365 days.

British Post-Punk Veterans 1919 Return With A Brand New Masterpiece Of Darkly Melodic Goth Rock, FUTURECIDE!

1919 - Futurecide

Cleopatra Classic Logo 2

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, April 13, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Like the mythic phoenix rising from the ashes, British post-punk band 1919 have gone through Hell and back over the course of their harrowing career, but they keep returning stronger than ever! Founded in 1980, the band released its debut album Machine in 1983 and one EP a year later before calling it quits. However, the band reformed in 2014 to great acclaim, performing numerous tours and at festivals across Europe. Then, tragedy struck as the band’s founding guitarist Mark Tighe was diagnosed with cancer in 2016 and succumbed to the disease in January 2017. Tighe insisted that the band should carry on without him, which they have done in finest form with their newest effort Futurecide. The album, which will be officially released on April 12 via Cleopatra Records, features brand new compositions and includes special guest performances by Tighe as well as former member Steve Madden, who also passed away this year. The first single, “Anxiety,” was released at the end of 2018 when it debuted on Post-Punk.com (https://www.post-punk.com/british-post-punk-veterans-1919-premiere-their-video-for-anxiety/).

The newly revamped and reinvigorated 1919 will be touring extensively in support of this release kicking off with shows in Mexico City and Costa Rica. Difficulties with visas caused their US tour in April to be delayed until September but several dates in the UK and Europe are still planned. This comes at a time when international travel has become ever more difficult due to the isolationist policies of both the US and British governments, an issue that band itself tackles head on in the song “Isolation,” whose chorus states “I hope your flag keeps you warm. You’d be a lucky man. Enjoy your isolation.”

Watch 1919's new video for "Isolation":
https://www.side-line.com/side-line-exclusive-uk-post-punk-band-1919-premieres-new-video-and-album/

See here for a complete list of upcoming shows:

Futurecide Album AVAILABLE NOW ON:
iTunes / Spotify / Deezer / Bandcamp / Cleopatra Records
https://www.deezer.com/album/90429802
https://itunes.apple.com/album/id1456322210
https://1919official.bandcamp.com/album/futurecide
https://open.spotify.com/album/46VImn7DGJzgk7bstwyzKK

Track List:
1. Anxiety
2. Isolation
3. Futurecide
4. Radicals
5. Dali Alarma
6. Speak Now
7. Aurora
8. Man, Myth, And The Curse Of The Immortal
9. Stop The World
10. Where Are You Now?

