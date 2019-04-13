British Post-Punk Veterans 1919 Return With A Brand New Masterpiece Of Darkly Melodic Goth Rock, FUTURECIDE!

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, April 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Like the mythic phoenix rising from the ashes, British post-punk band 1919 have gone through Hell and back over the course of their harrowing career, but they keep returning stronger than ever! Founded in 1980, the band released its debut album Machine in 1983 and one EP a year later before calling it quits. However, the band reformed in 2014 to great acclaim, performing numerous tours and at festivals across Europe. Then, tragedy struck as the band’s founding guitarist Mark Tighe was diagnosed with cancer in 2016 and succumbed to the disease in January 2017. Tighe insisted that the band should carry on without him, which they have done in finest form with their newest effort Futurecide. The album, which will be officially released on April 12 via Cleopatra Records, features brand new compositions and includes special guest performances by Tighe as well as former member Steve Madden, who also passed away this year. The first single, “Anxiety,” was released at the end of 2018 when it debuted on Post-Punk.com ( https://www.post-punk.com/british-post-punk-veterans-1919-premiere-their-video-for-anxiety/ ).The newly revamped and reinvigorated 1919 will be touring extensively in support of this release kicking off with shows in Mexico City and Costa Rica. Difficulties with visas caused their US tour in April to be delayed until September but several dates in the UK and Europe are still planned. This comes at a time when international travel has become ever more difficult due to the isolationist policies of both the US and British governments, an issue that band itself tackles head on in the song “Isolation,” whose chorus states “I hope your flag keeps you warm. You’d be a lucky man. Enjoy your isolation.”Watch 1919's new video for “Isolation”:See here for a complete list of upcoming shows: https://1919.co.uk/live Futurecide Album AVAILABLE NOW ON:iTunes / Spotify / Deezer / Bandcamp / Cleopatra RecordsTrack List:1. Anxiety2. Isolation3. Futurecide4. Radicals5. Dali Alarma6. Speak Now7. Aurora8. Man, Myth, And The Curse Of The Immortal9. Stop The World10. Where Are You Now?Connect with 1919Press inquiries:Glass Onyon PRBilly JamesPH: 828-350-8158glassonyonpr@gmail.comCLEOPATRA RECORDS, Inc.11041 Santa Monica Blvd #703Los Angeles CA 90025Facebook @CleopatrarecordsInstagram @cleopatrarecordsTwitter @cleopatrarecordYoutube @CleopatrarecordsSoundcloud @cleopatra-recsDailymotion @CleopatrarecordsVimeo @cleopatrarecordsSpotify @cleopatra_recsLinkedin @cleopatra-records



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.