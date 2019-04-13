TGTE's Annual Convention & Award Night in Canada on April 14th

* Where: Scarborough Convention Centre. * When: April 14, 2019 (Sunday). * Time: Reception: 5:30-6.30 pm. Program: 6.30 pm, followed by Dinner.

TORONTO , CANADA , April 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / --The Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE)'s Annual Convention & Award Night of 2019 is going to be held on Sunday, April 14th, 2019 at the Scarborough Convention Center.Chief guest: Mr M. Manogaran, Former Member of Parliament - Malaysia.Considered to be one of the major events in the community calendar, it will be attended by several foreign guests and several hundred Canadians.Where: Scarborough Convention Centre,20 Torham Pl, Toronto, ON M1X 0B3When: April 14, 2019 (Sunday)Time: Reception: 5:30-6.30 pmProgram: 6.30 pm, followed by DinnerDress FormalIf you have any questions about the event or would like more information, please contact (phone): 416-751-TGTE - email: moff@tgte.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.