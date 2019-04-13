MOVING ARCHER FORWARD: THE ARCHER SCHOOL FOR GIRLS CELEBRATES GRAND OPENING OF THE DIANA MEEHAN CENTER

New Academic Center Named in Honor of Archer Co-Founder Dr. Diana Meehan

Archer’s visionary stance at the forefront of education provides real inspiration and meaningful results not only for the students but for the entire community” — Frank Marshall, Archer Board Chair

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, April 13, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Archer School for Girls is celebrating the grand opening of its new Academic Center today, further delivering on its mission to empower future female leaders in an environment specifically created for their success. The event includes addresses from Archer’s Head of School Elizabeth English, Co-Founder Dr. Diana Meehan, Board Chair Frank Marshall, and Archer alumna and Trustee Lauren Finkelstein. Lead donors Kathleen Kennedy and Frank Marshall will name the new building in honor of Archer Co-Founder Dr. Diana Meehan. The opening of the Diana Meehan Center ushers in a new era for Archer and secures the School’s mission for generations of girls to come. To date, Archer has raised 93% of its $35 million goal for the Campaign for Archer.

“Thanks to Archer’s early and passionate supporters, the iconic Eastern Star Home for Women became the School’s permanent home in 1999,” Head of School Elizabeth English said. “Being the steward of one of L.A.’s most stunning, historic buildings is a responsibility Archer takes seriously. Inspired by the myth of Artemis, the Archer, protector of girls and goddess of the hunt, our architects at Parallax and Associates designed the new Academic Center with Archer’s mission firmly in mind. While the design provides an elegant counterpart to our cherished historic building, it also signals to our students and our community that the empowerment of girls and women is critically important work for Los Angeles, our nation, and the world.”

The Diana Meehan Center features spaces that are flexible and light-filled, creating an ongoing dialogue between indoors and out. The new building comprises over 30 state-of-the-art classrooms, a new kitchen and servery, student center, and courtyards. The Amphitheater Courtyard features second-floor balcony access and a large central staircase that doubles as amphitheatre-style seating. The East Courtyard is overlooked by glass-walled collaborative classrooms with double doors that open into the courtyard for flexible use. Sweeping views from the second floor reveal a deeply thoughtful integration with the School’s historic building.

In its short history, Archer has already redefined what innovative learning can accomplish. Grounded in a commitment to diversity and inclusion, nearly 500 students come from 73 zip codes and 141 different feeder schools across Greater Los Angeles, with 42% students of color. Even as a young school, Archer awards nearly $4 million in financial aid annually. Thirty percent of Archer’s Class of 2018 is majoring in STEM, compared to 15% of female first-year college students intending to major in STEM, according to AAUW. In the last school year, the School’s Varsity teams won five league championships, with the Volleyball team also winning its first CIF-SS division championship in school history. The Oracle, Archer’s online student newspaper, consistently has been awarded the Online Pacemaker, the high school equivalent of the Pulitzer for journalism.

Despite the strides that Archer is making, our work toward gender parity is not done. At the current rate, the global gender gap will still take 108 years to close, and economic gender parity remains 202 years off, according to the World Economic Forum. ROX reports that 46% of high school girls do not believe they are smart enough for their dream career; 80% report that males their age are not respectful of them; 76% believe most girls are in competition with one another; and yet 61% of girls say they like to be in charge. Yet while less than 1% of women are graduates of girls schools, girls school alumnae have comprised up to 25% of the female members of Congress, hold one-third of Fortune 500 board seats, and account for 69% of female heads of state worldwide, according to the National Coalition of Girls Schools. Girls schools provide the prime environment for the empowerment of women, and Archer continues to lead the way.

“Archer’s visionary stance at the forefront of education provides real inspiration and meaningful results not only for the students but for the entire community,” Archer Board Chair Frank Marshall said. “The Diana Meehan Center is an incredible milestone and I am honored to be a part of it.”

Bridging the School’s theme of courage this year, students are celebrating the milestone with a music video based off of Sara Bareilles’ song “Brave,” available now for viewing along with a livestream of the event at www.archer.org/forward.

# # #

About The Archer School for Girls

Founded in 1995, The Archer School for Girls is a contemporary girls school, grades 6 through 12, devoted to educating and empowering girls for leadership in the 21st century. The School takes a research-based approach to teaching and learning in an environment that explores and refines the ways girls learn best. Above all, Archer is known for its highly innovative programs and joyful culture. For more information, follow us on Facebook or Twitter @ArcherSchool, Instagram @ArcherSchoolforGirls, or visit our website at www.archer.org.

Brave - Sara Bareilles (The Unaccompanied Minors Cover) #MovingArcherForward



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.