Auxxit Announces Beta Launch of Group Chat Mobile Community Commerce Application

Auxxit announces beta launch of group chat application uniquely designed to support mobile community commerce.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Auxxit, a Colorado-based tech start-up building a real-time group chat platform designed specifically for mobile community commerce, announced today the beta launch of its proprietary mobile application. A full version of the Auxxit application is scheduled to be released in the Apple and Android App stores later this year.

The Auxxit platform is designed to use chat as the foundation for topic-based social forums and to replicate real world commerce events such as auctions, flea markets, and trade shows with items related to each topic. The auction event is available in the beta release and other commerce events are currently in development. The platform provides tools for moderators to control the build up and management of topic-based communities, as well as the commerce activities.

Throughout Spring/Summer 2019 Auxxit expects to work with existing groups from other social networking platforms who are expected to use the Auxxit Beta as a supplement to their current forums. Additionally, Auxxit plans to work with communities that have never used a real-time group chat tool for communication (such as older post and thread forums) with the added benefit of a mobile marketplace. A key feature of the platform is that it enables sellers (both large and small) to build a focused online audience using the latest real-time social chat features without having to make any investment in technology.

CEO, Vincent Arena, stated, "While testing our community chat approach to a digital marketplace platform we have been able to show how easy and engaging it is to both communicate and transact in real time over a shared passion. We receive consistent positive feedback regarding the benefits of the community-first interactions and fun elements of competition when participating in our unique embedded commerce events. With the release of the beta platform, we are excited to start working with new moderators and topic-specific retailers and look forward to seeing how they apply our platform to build communities and sell passion-based items."

If you would like to get in on the action, please go to www.auxxit.com and click on the “Get App” button. You will receive a response within 24 hours with a link and instructions on how to download the Auxxit beta app to your mobile device (available on iOS and Android).

About Auxxit

Auxxit is the first real-time chat application designed specifically for mobile community commerce. Our platform enables anyone to start a unique virtual community. Each community is centered on a real-time group chat room. Auxxit’s application is planned to embed social networking, payment, and shipping tools to promote community engagement and facilitate peer-to-peer sales.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding future events or our expected future results that are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. All statements in this press release other than statements of historical facts are forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are generally accompanied by terms or phrases such as “estimate,” “project,” “predict,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “plan,” “intend,” “seek,” “goal,” “will,” “should,” “may,” or other words and similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or results. Statements contemplating or making assumptions regarding actual or potential sales, market size and demand, prospective business contracts, trends, or operating results also constitute forward looking statements. Our actual results may differ substantially from those indicated in forward-looking statements because our business is subject to significant economic, competitive, regulatory, business, and industry risks, which are difficult to predict, and many of which are beyond our control. Our operating results, financial condition, and business performance may be adversely affected by a general decline in the economy, competition, changes in regulations, a decline in the demand for online marketplaces, a lack of profitability, and other risks. We may not have adequate capital, financing or cash flow to sustain our business or implement our business plans. Current results and trends are not necessarily indicative of future results that we may achieve.



