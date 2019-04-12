Shannon's Spring Fine Art Auction on Thursday, May 2nd, will feature top lots by European, American and Asian artists

ALEXANDER HARRISON, American (1853-1930), "Misty Morning," oil on canvas, signed, 27 3/4 x 39 1/2 inches, Estimate:$50,000-75,000 DOUG BREGA, American (b. 1948), The Red Door, 2006, watercolor on paper, signed, 24 3/4 x 39 inches (sight), Estimate:$25,000-35,000 ROBERT HOGG NISBET, American (1879-1961), Northport, Long Island, 1914, oil on panel, signed and dated, 25 x 35 inches, Estimate:$15,000-30,000 ALFRED THOMPSON BRICHER, American (1837-1908), The Open Coast oil on canvas, signed, 38 x 28 inches, Estimate:$25,000-35,000 JEAN DUFY, French (1888-1964), Place De La Concorde, watercolor and gouache on paper, signed, 18 7/8 x 24 7/8 inches, Estimate:$40,000-60,000

The sale, which features nearly 250 lots, features quality paintings, drawings, prints and sculpture. Online bidding will be facilitated by Invaluable.com.

MILFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shannon’s Spring Fine Art Auction on Thursday, May 2nd, is sure to attract an international audience with top lots by American, European and Asian artists. The sale, which features nearly 250 lots, will consist of quality paintings, drawings, prints and sculpture. Online bidding will be facilitated by Invaluable.com.Leading the American category is John F. Kensett’s The Coast Near Narragansett. This painting has been in a private collection for 30 years and is sure to generate excitement as Kensett’s views of Narragansett rarely come to market. Over 20 paintings from an important collection of the Hudson River School will be offered in ready-to-hang condition, beautifully framed and well-maintained. Paintings from this collection are by artists including William Trost Richards, William Sonntag, Sr., David Johnson, Worthington Whittredge, John Williamson and many others.A rare painting of a young woman in a field by Alexander Harrison leads the American Impressionist category. The painting has all the hallmarks of American ex-patriot art in subject, style and composition. It is a masterpiece quality work by Harrison and was likely exhibited in Paris in 1891 among other notable exhibitions of the period. Other highlights in American Impressionism include a view of Old Lyme by William Chadwick, a view of Wall Street in Winter by Guy C. Wiggins, and a large-format view of New Hope by contemporary American Impressionist Laurence A. Campbell and five paintings by New England Impressionist Eric Sloane.European Impressionism is also well represented in the sale led by a beautiful drawing of two dancers by Edgar Degas. In just a few lines, Degas was able to capture the gesture and expression of the dance depicted in his characteristic bird’s eye view. The top-lot in the sale is a portrait of Julius Bard by German Impressionist artist Max Liebermann. Bard was Liebermann’s publisher and friend. This portrait was included in the 1911 exhibition of the Berlin Secession. It descended in Bard’s family and is being offered at auction for the first time. (est. $75,000-100,000)Other highlights in European art include paintings by Jean Dufy , Felix Ziem, Roland Strasser, Herman Corrodi, André Lhote and more.The Asian Art category is led by a contemporary sculpture by Taiwanese artist Li Chen. Harmonize without Compromise depicts a Buddha standing on a silver cloud—a classic motif in Asian art— made Contemporary with the addition of silver headphones. This highly approachable composition makes evident Chen’s appeal on the international market (est. $60,000-80,000). Other highlights in Asian art include two paintings by French/Vietnamese Impressionist Le Pho and a painting of Mothers with their Children by Chinese/Woodstock artist Hongnian Zhang.Contemporary Art highlights include two large-format watercolors by American Realist Doug Brega, a three-dimensional composition of the Bronx Zoo by Larry Rivers, a watercolor by Jean Dubuffet, a large-format oil painting by Paul Jenkins and more!An online catalog and a digital flip-book for this auction is available on www.shannons.com . Previews will be held daily, starting Monday, April 22nd, and continuing through Wednesday, May 1st (closed Sunday). Preview hours are 11-6 (EDT), except on Saturday, April 27th when the preview will be from 10:00AM-3:00PM. There will also be a preview on Thursday, May 2nd, the date of sale, from noon until 5:30PM. The auction will start promptly at 6PM EDT. Live, internet, phone and absentee bidding will all be accepted.Shannon’s produces an extensive color catalog, which is available for sale on their website (shannons.com) or by calling 203.877.1711. A large, 8-page color brochure will be mailed to 18,000+ clients. If you would like to join the Shannon’s mailing list, please email the gallery at info@shannons.com.Shannon’s Fine Art Auctioneers is always accepting quality consignments for future auctions. The next auction will be an Online Fine Art Auction on June 20, 2019 followed by another cataloged Fine Art Auction in October 2019. To consign a single piece of artwork, an estate or a collection, you may call them at (203) 877-1711; or, e-mail at info@shannons.com. To learn more about Shannon’s Fine Art Auctioneers and the Thursday, May 2nd auction, please visit www.shannons.com . Updates are posted frequently.# # # #



