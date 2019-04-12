Chris Dallmann shares selection of recent Extreme Tactical Dynamics reviews

JUPITER, FLORIDA, USA, April 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Emergency vehicle lights and sirens company owner and founder Chris Dallmann reveals a selection of the latest testimonials from customers of Extreme Tactical Dynamics Extreme Tactical Dynamics has remained committed to making the purchase of emergency vehicle lights, sirens, and accessories online both straightforward and affordable for almost 15 years. Here, owner and founder Chris Dallmann shares a selection of recent testimonials, reviews, and other feedback from customers of Extreme Tactical Dynamics which, based in Jupiter, Florida, currently boasts more than 5,750 5-star reviews."Great, fast, and friendly service. The second order I placed shipped within a few hours. I wouldn't hesitate to use Extreme Tactical Dynamics again!" reveals recent customer Tyler."Talked the boss into getting a new light bar after having some issues with our old equipment. He put me in charge of picking one out and gave me a restricted budget, so I shopped around and ended up ordering off the Extreme Tactical Dynamics site," suggests another customer, Martina, of her own recent experience. "Good piece and the boss was happy – I'm sure we'll be getting some more gear from Extreme Tactical Dynamics next time we need it," she adds.Meanwhile, delighted Extreme Tactical Dynamics customer Lorenzo adds, "I'd recommend Extreme Tactical Dynamics to anyone, and I'll definitely be coming back to order more!""I wanted to outfit a new truck and found that Extreme Tactical Dynamics had everything I could want," says an equally delighted Shelby, another recent customer. "I called because a very particular model was out of stock, and the lady on the phone was able to provide enough information for me to select a different model that I think I actually ended up liking more for close to the same price," she adds.Sharing details of their own recent purchase from the company, customer Raquel adds, "These guys are the real deal. I highly recommend Extreme Tactical Dynamics and will be ordering more units from them in the future."A further piece of feedback from customer Mark reads, "Tina and Esther at Extreme Tactical Dynamics provided excellent customer service, and their responses always come in a timely manner."A final testimonial shared by Nichole, meanwhile, goes on to say, "The Extreme Tactical Dynamics website is very easy to navigate and has a good selection. I actually ended up outfitting two vehicles for what I expected to be spending for one.""Competitors charge far more, and I doubt you're getting any more from them than you are from Extreme Tactical Dynamics," adds Nichole, in closing, "and the equipment I received is very high quality."To learn more about Extreme Tactical Dynamics or for further Extreme Tactical Dynamics reviews, please visit https://www.extremetacticaldynamics.com/ or call 1-888-893-3308.



