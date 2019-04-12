How Would Workers Compensation Work in Westeros?

When you play the Game of Thrones, you win or you die…. Or you get Workers Compensation.

Winter is here! Summers span decades. Winters can last a lifetime, and the struggle for the Iron Throne continues, as do the on the job injuries. Work-related injuries happen every day, even in Westeros. While many of our favorite characters from Game of Thrones face unfortunate deaths, some of the surviving characters suffer from different types of on the job injuries that would qualify them for workers’ compensation benefits, even if the Hand of the King didn’t have a skilled workers’ compensation lawyer to turn to for a free consultation.

So with mere days before the final season of Game of Thrones begins on HBO, the workers’ comp benefits experts the Law Firm of Crag A. Altman have devised a list of which characters would have the strongest workers’ compensation claim to bring before the Iron Throne.

LOSS OF LIMBS – JAIME LANNISTER

Jaime Lannister, of house Lannister, served in the Kingsguard for Aerys Targaryen. Lannister received the name “Kingslayer” after betraying the Mad King during the Sack of King’s Landing. Jamie Lannister’s line of work is uncommon but has its share of workplace hazards and potential for personal injury. Lannister, the most skilled swordsman in all of Westeros, was captured and held prisoner by House Bolton. During his time as a prisoner, he suffered a loss of a limb. The loss of limb to his sword-hand is a permanent disability that not only affected his ability to work but his way of life. Jamie Lannister’s catastrophic injury would give him a strong case for worker’s compensation. A loss of limb is categorized as both a “severe” workplace accident and a “permanent injury,” making Lannister qualified to receive compensation for his work injury.

Under the Pennsylvania Workers’ Compensation Act, an injured employee like Jamie Lannister would receive two-thirds of his average wage for 335 weeks and potentially additional workers’ comp benefits to compensate for the loss of his hand.

LOSS OF SIGHT – ARYA STARK

Arya Stark, of House Stark, lost her eyesight during her service for the House of Black and White. Her loss of sight significantly affects her quality of life, forcing her to beg on the streets of Braavos for wages. Injured workers who have suffered a permanent or temporary loss of sight, partial or total, or the loss of an eye, may be entitled to receive workers compensation benefits. While the loss of sight to the Many-Faced God is not a common work accident, damage to the eyes is. Eligibility for loss of vision benefits could be received even if no work is or was missed at the time of the injury, meaning the injured worker could receive additional compensation for the injury on top of her regular salary.

For loss benefits, certain criteria must be met. Arya Stark would have a strong workers’ compensation claim against the House of Black and White for an on the job injury. She would need a barrister or workers’ comp lawyer with extensive knowledge about the House of Black and White’s workers’ compensation insurance. This comp insurance would need to cover medical care and medical treatment as part of its disability benefits. Losing her sight caused her a loss of income and the inability to perform everyday tasks. Meeting these specific criteria would make her eligible for loss benefits.

And if she were to go to another employer after her tenure as Westeros’ most unassuming assassin, her blindness may also still be covered by future employers and their insurance companies because it would then be a preexisting condition. Fortunately for young Arya, this was a temporary disability and the last payment of her workers’ compensation settlement likely would have been mailed out before the new season began.

HURT HEAD – EDDARD STARK

Lord Eddard Stark, of House Stark, suffered a head injury while on the job as Hand of the King to Robert Baratheon. Ned Stark sustained his head injury due to a false confession and treason, but many other injuries in the workplace can result in a head injury. Head injuries can range in magnitude from a mild concussion to more severe head trauma. In Ned Stark’s case, it did not require an independent medical examination from a qualified third party to determine his injury was on the more severe side of the spectrum.

No matter the severity, any sort of head injury can affect your ability to work and can make you eligible for compensation benefits. It’s pivotal to get your head injury assessed immediately by medical professionals to determine the magnitude to estimate how long you will be out of work. Based on the severity of Ned Stark’s injury, I say he will be out of work for a while and his loved ones would have many options on the type of settlement and settlement amount to choose that would be in the North’s best interests – including a lump sum payment.

FACIAL DISFIGUREMENT – TYRION LANNISTER

Facial Disfigurement is defined as, “an appearance that has been spoiled or is misshapen” and according to the law, the facial disfigurement must be both “permanent” and “unsightly.” While most may think the Hound should qualify for compensation benefits due to being “unsightly,” it is actually Tyrion Lannister that is eligible. Tyrion, acting as Hand of the King, led the defense of the city during the Battle of Blackwater but was injured on the job. During the fight, Tyrion was wounded leaving a slash mark and scar across his cheek and on the bridge of his nose.

Although his injury would be long-term, a qualification for facial disfigurement benefits, it would be up to the King, or winner of a trial by combat, to decide if the injury meets the other criteria in order to receive benefits. Would the king choose to give Tyrion additional benefits, such as weekly payments for the maximum medical improvement of his scar? Only those closest to the high council will ever really know the truth.

WORKPLACE VIOLENCE – JON SNOW

Workplace violence can be classified as “any act or threat of physical violence, harassment, intimidation, or other threatening disruptive behavior that occurs at the work site.” Types of workplace violence can range from verbal threats or to getting stabbed in the abdomen like Lord Commander of the Night’s Watch, Jon Snow, following the Battle of Castle Black. Castle Black clearly had an issue with workplace violence. SPOILER ALERT: Because Jon Snow is revived and lives, he would be eligible for benefits to compensate for his workplace violence injury.

As well as compensation, there should be a safety investigation of Castle Black to ensure that there is no more workplace violence related injuries to Jon Snow or the rest of the Night’s Watch.

New Jersey Workers’ Compensation From a Team of Experienced Workers’ Compensation Attorneys

Workplace injuries don’t just happen in Westeros. They happen to many different types of workers throughout Pennsylvania and New Jersey every single day and they range from car accidents to back injuries to repetitive motion injuries. Don’t let your medical bills pile up. Seek a free evaluation from an expert workers’ comp attorney and find out your legal rights and your options for making a workers’ comp claim.

At the Law Offices of Craig A. Altman, our Pennsylvania and New Jersey workers’ compensation attorneys provide representations to help injured workers in order to obtain the full worker’s compensation benefits they need and deserve, including temporary disability benefits, permanent disability benefits, lump sum settlement offers, medical expenses, and so much more.



