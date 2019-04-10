An innovative answer to the oil & gas industry's $250 billion problem

A potential disaster that can start with just a few drops of water

A new award-winning technical insulation product from ROCKWOOL is helping the oil & gas industry to overcome one of its most costly challenges.

ROCKWOOL International A/S (NASDAQ:ROCK-A)

HEDEHUSENE, DENMARK, April 10, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It can start with just a drop of water, but with time, corrosion under insulation (CUI) costs the oil & gas industry $250 billion a year. A new technical insulation product from ROCKWOOL is helping the industry fight back.

Putting a stop to CUI

Hidden under insulation, CUI is difficult to detect until it becomes a costly and potentially dangerous problem. Products that can withstand high temperatures and still prevent water from reaching corrosion-sensitive infrastructure are high on the oil & gas industry’s wish list.

And now there is one; It’s called "WR-Tech", for Water Repellent Technology and it was developed by ROCKWOOL Technical Insulation, a subsidiary of ROCKWOOL Group.

What makes WR-Tech standout is that it’s five times more water repellent than the current best industry standard among mineral wool technical insulation, a fact that helped it recently win the Innovation of the Year Award in Materials Performance magazine, a publication of NACE International, the world’s leading authority on corrosion.

“The innovation award is gratifying recognition of ROCKWOOL’s efforts to develop innovative stone wool products that have a positive impact, in this case for our customers in the oil & gas industry. With a very high level of water-repellence at high temperatures, WR-Tech is helping the industry reduce the risks of Corrosion Under Insulation and improve the safety and reliability of critical oil and gas infrastructure,” says Frank Larsen, Managing Director, ROCKWOOL Technical Insulation.

WR-Tech was selected for the award from more than 50 nominations and was one of 10 technologies to receive the coveted innovation award as judged by a panel of corrosion experts. To be considered an innovation, nominated projects are required show the potential for a significant positive impact in corrosion control.

WR-Tech is a patent-pending solution that applies an inorganic, hydrophobic additive to the stone wool fibers making the insulation five-times more water repellent (at 482°F /250° C) than standard EN-classified stone wool.

Check out the 2-minute video that shows how the product works along with tips on how best to reduce CUI.

How WR-Tech works and tips for avoiding CUI



