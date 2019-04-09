NVBDC WELCOMES AMERICAN WATER AS A CORPORATE MEMBER

The country's leading Certification Organization for SD/VOBs of all sizes.

American Water is proud to support the growth and sustainability of Veteran and Service Disabled Owned Veteran Business Enterprise, and we value our partnership with NVBDC...” — Lawrence Wooten, Sr. Manager Corporate Supplier Diversity, American Water

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Veterans Business Development Council (NVBDC) is proud to welcome American Water as a corporate member. Founded in 1886, American Water is a publicly traded water utility company with operations throughout the United States and Ontario, Canada. American Water is committed to excellence with regards to its supplier diversity program and works towards having a diverse and inclusive supplier chain. The utility company American focuses increasing opportunities for diverse business owners by employing best practices and as a result benefit from being continually innovative.“American Water is proud to support the growth and sustainability of Veteran and Service Disabled Owned Veteran Business Enterprise, and we value our partnership with The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) as a leader in certifying and developing our service men and women.” Lawrence Wooten - Sr. Manager Corporate Supplier Diversity.NVBDC is committed to working with corporate members who understand the importance of diversity and inclusion. For certified Service Disabled and Veteran Owned Businesses (SD/VOBs), American Water’s strategic vision represents an opportunity to work with a progressive company. “NVBDC is honored to work with American Water and sees their corporate strategy as beneficial to our certified SD/VOBs. We are proud to be recognized by American Water and look forward to all the opportunities that are rewarded based on this business relationship,” said Keith King, President NVBDC.Veteran focused Diversity Spending Programs are an $80 billion-dollar market in the United States. Other corporations who support the NVBDC in certifying SD/VOBs include the 28 member corporations of the Billion Dollar Roundtable, and corporations such as, Kellogg's, General Motors, Ford, JP Morgan Chase & Co., PPG, Facebook, BMW, Google, Microsoft, Apple and many more.NVBDC’s Mission:The NVBDC is the only Veteran Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans, for Veterans. The purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all size businesses ensuring that valid documentation exists of Veteran ownership and control.FIND US. LIKE US. FOLLOW US. JOIN US. LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.