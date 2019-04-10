Revolutionary Intimate Wellness Solution, vFit Now Available on goop

Joylux, Inc., the leading global Femtech device company, today announced that vFit will be sold on goop, the modern lifestyle site.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Seattle, WA—April 9, 2019—Joylux, Inc., the leading global Femtech device company, today announced that vFit will be sold on goop , the modern lifestyle site that launched out of Gwyneth Paltrow’s kitchen in 2008. Goop focuses on the inextricable link between mind/body/spirit and finding incredible content and products that meet goop’s rigorous standards to share with their audience.vFit is the world’s first and only patented home-use device using red-light (LED) energy, gentle heat, and sonic technology to improve intimate wellness, which is vital to a woman’s overall health and wellbeing. Designed by a team of women and OB/GYNs, vFit offers women a noninvasive and nonhormonal sexual wellness solution that is affordable, discreet, and effective. In a recent scientific study of postpartum and menopausal women, study participants reported dramatic improvement in overall wellness, natural lubrication, sensation, and confidence after using vFit.Colette Courtion, Joylux CEO and Founder, states, “This is a perfect match. We are excited to expand our footprint with a brand so committed to women’s health. Together we can raise awareness about the taboo topic of sexual health and improve the quality of life for women. This alliance is a win for Joylux, goop, and most importantly, women.”About Joylux, Inc.Joylux, Inc. is a leading global medical device and women’s health company creating innovative energy-based technologies that deliver a range of benefits targeting intimate health and wellness. Through a portfolio of home-use solutions sold around the world under the vSculpt and vFit brands, Joylux is helping women tackle common pelvic floor issues, such as urinary incontinence and vaginal dryness, and improve overall sexual wellness and confidence. Visit www.joyluxinc.com or www.getvfit.com for more information.Press contact:Heather Dazellheather@joyluxinc.com206-219-6444



