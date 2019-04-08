Iranian-Americans Welcome the Designation of IRGC as a Foreign Terrorist Organization

IRGC designated as a FTO

OIAC commends the move by the State Department to designate the notorious Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO)

We reiterate our demand and urge the State Department to designate Iran's Ministry of Intelligence and Security (MOIS) as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO).” — OIAC

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, April 8, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Organization of Iranian Americans Communities (OIAC) commends the move by the State Department to designate the notorious Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO). As Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, said, “This designation is a direct response to an outlaw regime.” Secretary Pompeo added IRGC is gaining its “rightful place” next to all other terror groups sponsored by the regime in Iran.

In February 19, 2019, OIAC called the U.S. Sec. of State “To classify Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) as well as Ministry of Intelligence and Security (MOIS) as Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) as set forth in section 219 of the Immigration and Nationality Act (8 U.S.C. 1189)."

Iranian people welcome the designation because IRGC stands for terror and corruption and deserves to be on the FTO list. For the last four decades, the IRGC has been at the center of Iran’s oppressive apparatus, economic corruption at home and terror globally. The people of Iran have been first and foremost victims of the IRGC. As Maryam Rajavi, President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran said the IRGC is responsible for “thousands of political executions and torture.” She also views the designation as “imperative for regional and global peace and security.”

In December of 2017, in more than 160 cities across Iran, women, youth and people from all walks of life took to the streets calling for freedom and democracy. These protests continue to this day. OIAC believes democracy and human rights in Iran are imperative to the national security of America and peace in the Middle East and beyond. With this move, the IRGC can no longer operate without impunity and the people of Iran are further empowered in their quest for freedom and democracy.

We reiterate our demand and urge the State Department to designate Iran's Ministry of Intelligence and Security (MOIS) as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO).





