Tokenomica Partners with Blockpass For KYC Identity Verification

TRIQ TAZ-ZWEJT, SAN GWANN, MALTA, April 9, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are proud to announce our partnership with Blockpass. Blockpass is digital identity application and service which puts the user back in control of their personal data. Blockpass provides a streamlined and cost-effective user on-boarding process for regulated industries and any kind of online service. From the Blockpass Application, users can create, store, and manage, data-secure digital identity that can be used for an entire ecosystem of services or token purchase. Blockpass is supporting the development and use of STOs through its identity verification platform as well as by hosting a number of meet ups and events throughout the year that will focus on this topic - see the Blockpass website for more details.

We are excited to announce this new partnership with Tokenomica.

Adam Vaziri, CEO of Blockpass.

"Regulated and reliable exchanges are vital to realise the benefits that cryptocurrencies and blockchain bring, and STOs are increasingly becoming an integral part of these ecosystems as they revolutionise the way we conduct business. In working with other companies in the field of STOs, we are developing an important area in the blockchain and cryptocurrency space, and we look forward to working with Tokenomica to provide simple, secure and compliant access to both exchanges and STOs.”

“Block Pass is a new word in compliance, and we are immensely pleased to use this technology in our product”, said Artem Tolkachev, Tokenomica’s Founder and CEO. “What makes Blockpass unique is that it provides added value to users. The use of traditional KYC providers is essentially a burden for them: it is necessary to provide the same documents over and over again every time they want to use a new service. Blockpass technology allows them to create a single KYC ID which is then stored exclusively on the user's device and which they can use for all the services connected to the Blockpass. This is an ideal solution for ecosystem products such as Tokenomica”.



About Tokenomica

Tokenomica is a platform for issuing and trading security tokens and providing investors with the ability to invest in fiat and crypto. It was built with one purpose in mind: to be the new wave of digital finance. Tokenomica combines the best of two worlds: the most advanced technology based on a decentralized exchange and the quality checks on clients and on the assets themselves which is achieved by compliance with regulation. Team’s vision is to build an infrastructural financial platform that would allow users to invest in quality digital assets using both classic and crypto investment tools, combining the best elements of traditional financial markets and technology: protection of the investors and simplified trading mechanisms. The goal is to be the world's first true Ecosystem for Security Token Offerings and trading mechanism, by disrupting the current way digital finance is being conducted. Moreover, we want to make a positive impact on the global financial landscape by providing best in class products and services.

Tokenomica Contact:

Roman Zak

Chief Marketing Officer

rz@tokenomica.com

http://www.tokenomica.com





