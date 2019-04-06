Manchester Based Singer Songwriter Breaks Through BBC with Forthcoming Album Track

Photo taken in London's Borough Market by Ben Turner

Manchester-based singer songwriter Scott Lloyd has track from forthcoming album selected as Song of the Week on BBC Tees and heard by Radio 1 pending release

PENRYN, CORNWALL, UNITED KINGDOM, April 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Manchester-based Scott Lloyd, 30, has melodic pop indie track Soothe My Soul from his forthcoming album played each day as Song of The Week on BBC Tees and heard by Radio 1 and launches album.

As the album’s release date approaches, Scott has had all three of his already-released singles on radio in the USA, Lonely Oak Radio, and on Holland’s Songs From The North by Erik Echt and featured in a podcast and a new music radio show called You Haven’t Heard This Music and was featured on indie blog Ralf-s Life.

Scott Lloyd who raised in Middlesborough and lives in Manchester, met his producer Mathieu Garcia at an open mic night in 2017, organised by Scott and the pair decided to work together, resulting in the self-titled Scott Lloyd to be released on 19th April 2019.

The first song to be written in early 2017 was inspired when Scott heard a song on the radio with a completely different melody for the chorus and verse, which prompted him to grab his guitar and record an idea on his phone. This became Looking Out to Sea, the first single Scott released on Aardvark Records in Cornwall in June 2018.

Scott was taken by surprise on a trip with his then girlfriend Grace to her grandmother’s 75th birthday celebration in Cornwall when an independent record label he had written to ask for a meeting while he was in the area agreed to meet in Jacob’s Ladder Inn in Falmouth.

In early 2018, armed with 4 unreleased and recorded songs with four more on the way, Scott signed to the label and released singles Looking Out To Sea, Down to Earth and Living in the Dark. Aardvark Records rarely finds artists with a back catalogue of self-released EPs, reviews on music websites, a gig history, videos for their songs on YouTube, an active social media profile, website, professional photographs and new songs on the horizon, so Scott was quickly signed.

Following a brainstorm about the running order of the album with the label, the album, sporting a photograph by Ben Turner of Scott in the hubbub of Borough Market in London, will be released on 19th April 2019. Scott says: “I wanted to create an album that the listener could listen to straight through and feel like they have spent time with me and enable them to understand more as to what makes me tick. This is an album of songs that could only come from my voice.”

Scott has already had an enthusiastic reception from the music press with James Wilson at the Indie Band Guru website writing: "His storytelling quality and vocals are mesmerising..…his words form a wonderful landscape.".

Living in Manchester with his wife Grace, who he married in the summer of 2018, Scott has written about living in the North of England and his album is autobiographical telling the story reflected by the photograph of Scott enjoying a pint in a pub in Didsbury, Manchester on the Looking Out to Sea CD cover.

It is not a wonder that he was inspired by the melodic guitar classic blues rock by The Eagles, Rod Stewart, Billy Joel, Doobie Brothers and ELO that his father listened to, which inspired Scott to pursue a life of music.

