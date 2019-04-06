Emeril Lagasse Lists his 70-Foot Viking Yacht 'Aldente' For Under $4 Million with United Yacht Sales

You Can Own Emeril Lagasse’s 70-Foot luxury Viking Sport Fishing Yacht

STUART, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- United Yacht Sales, the world’s largest professional yacht brokerage firm with more than 150 yacht brokers worldwide, is pleased to announce that 'Aldente' is now listed for sale with United Yacht Sales broker Captain Brad Benton. Aldente is owned by celebrity chef and philanthropist Emeril Lagasse.

Aldente is a beautiful example of a 70' Viking Enclosed Bridge and has four spacious cabins, all of the fishing amenities you could ask for, high-gloss teak throughout the interior, and of course, an updated kitchen. Aldente is also equipped with a Seakeeper Gyro which stabilizes the yacht while at anchor or while trolling for big game and a Sea Recovery water-maker which turns saltwater into fresh, drinkable water.

Aldente is equipped with the upgraded MTU 16V 2000 M94 2,600 HP engines. She is listed for sale at $3,995,000.

For more questions about United Yacht Sales or this press release, please contact United Marketing Director Rob Bowman at (828) 242-9810.

About United:

United Yacht Sales is the largest yacht brokerage firm in the world with over 150 yacht brokers. Headquartered in Stuart, Florida, United has more than 25 offices in the United States as well as Mexico, Italy, Thailand, and Singapore. United provides professional yacht brokerage services for boats and yachts from 20 to 200 feet.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.