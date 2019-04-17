Miami immigration lawyer Magdalena Cuprys obtains release on bond for detained Mexican citizen in deportation

Magdalena Cuprys, attorney in Florida, Clewiston and Miami Magdalena Cuprys, immigration lawyer in Miami and Clewiston Florida Office of Magdalena Cuprys, Florida Immigration Lawyer Miami and Clewiston Magdalena Ewa Cuprys, Immigration Attorney, Florida Attorney profile of Magdalena Cuprys at www.solomonlawguild.com

Immigration Court in Miami, Florida, grants release upon bond for Mexican citizen who had several traffic offenses and one drug paraphernalia conviction

we are glad that the Immigration Court agreed with our arguments that C.S.M. should be released on bond.” — Magdalena Cuprys, Immigration Lawyer in Florida

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Miami immigration law firm of Cuprys & Associates announced that principal immigration attorney Magdalena Cuprys successfully accomplished the release of a Mexican citizen on bond.This was a complicated case because the Client, C.S.M., had a few run-ins with the law. He was arrested in 2004 for possession of drug paraphernalia, pled guilty, but the Court withheld adjudication and he was put in a Probation/Community Supervision program. He also had several traffic offenses on the record, including DUI, the most recent arrest in 2018, when he drove a car with illegally tinted windows and a suspended driver’s license.In July 2018, a warrant was issued for his arrest so that he can be put into removal (deportation) proceedings, and it was executed in December 2018. Ms. Cuprys successfully argued that C.S.M. should be released on bond even though he did not have strong family ties in the community. It is within the discretion of the Attorney General to release on bond a detained foreign citizen who is not subject to mandatory detention. The factors for setting an immigration bond include stable employment history, length of residence in the community, family ties, any record of non-appearance in immigration proceedings, and previous criminal or immigration law violations.After hearing from Ms. Cuprys, the Immigration Court in Miami, Florida, granted C.S.M.’s release on bond. Ms. Cuprys commented that “we are glad that the Immigration Court agreed with our arguments that C.S.M. should be released on bond. While some of C.S.M.’s personal choices may not have been the best, it is clear from the record that he has a job in construction job and is sufficiently integrated in the Community to work through these issues.”The underlying case is “C.S.M., #A215755___.”*** Magdalena Ewa Cuprys is the principal attorney of Serving Immigrants, a full-service immigration law firm offering a complete range of immigration services to both businesses and individuals. The law firm is uniquely qualified to manage the most contentious and unusual immigration needs. Located in Miami and Clewiston, the firm’s offices provide corporate and individual clients of foreign nationality with temporary work permits for the U.S., green card petitions, criminal waivers and representation in removal proceedings cases.Website: https://magdalenacupryslaw.com/ Website: http://www.servingimmigrants.com Website: http://tuabogadadice.com/ Facebook: https://p.facebook.com/servingimmigrants/ Blog: https://magdalenacuprysblog.blogspot.com/ Attorney Profile: https://solomonlawguild.com/magdalena-e-cuprys%2C-esq News: https://hype.news/magdalena-ewa-cuprys-immigration-attorney/ News: https://attorneygazette.com/magdalena-cuprys#31c1d194-2905-42ae-9d57-5e02bfc3ca17

