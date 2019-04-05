What to Consider When Taking Antibiotics, explained by medical doctor & analyst Dr. William Matzner

Website of Dr William Matzner California William Lee Matzner, MD - California, Simi Valley William L Matzner, Simi Valley, CA Medical doctor and analyst Dr William L Matzner, California Dr William L Matzner, Physician, California

SIMI VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Antibiotics are a commonly prescribed medicine that people ingest by mouth to treat illnesses such as chest colds, common cold, flu (influenza), sore throat, ear infection, sinus infection, etc. They are used to treat some common types of bacterial infections by inhibiting the growth of bacteria and destroying them completely when they may have seeped into your body and tried to cause or have caused an infection.Dr. William Matzner has published an overview article on this issue. The complete article will be published on the Blog of Dr. Matzner at https://drwilliammatzner.blogspot.com Before the bacteria spread and make the condition more severe, antibiotics help prevent the bacteria from building a cell wall and if, in case a bacterium has already built their cell wall or membrane, antibiotics dissolve it right away. This prevents the bacterium from thriving in the human body. Most people heavily rely on antibiotics, thinking that they may be the cure to every common, treatable illness. Antibiotics may be fairly effective, but they do not cure everything. In this article, we have assembled some crucial factors you should consider when taking antibiotics so that you make the proper use of the prescribed drug.1. Always Consult a Doctor FirstIt is common among many people to simply avoid going to a doctor when an antibiotic lying in their drawer can do the trick. Since they think that antibiotics can treat several illnesses, they falsely believe that whatever common illness they are suffering from will easily be treated by an antibiotic. However, it should be noted that antibiotics only treat bacteria-related infections.If you are suffering from a viral fever then it is not advisable to turn to antibiotics; because antibiotics cannot treat illnesses caused by a virus. Hence, it is important that you reach out to your doctor and follow their prescribed medicine instead of taking matters into your own hands.2. Avoid Taking Antibiotics UnnecessarilyTaking a higher dosage if antibiotics than what is prescribed or when it is not needed can do more harm than good. Overusing antibiotics can result in bacteria adapting, bacteria may eventually become resistant to the antibiotics. This will make any treatment much harder.In a few but rare cases, bacteria adapt and can cause drug-resistant bacterial infections. Therefore, it is strictly advised to never overdose your prescribed antibiotics and take them as long as the doctor has recommended.3. Take Antibiotics as DirectedIf you are new to antibiotics or even if you are not, it is always safe to take antibiotics as listed on the packet/leaflet or instructed by your doctor or a pharmacist. Antibiotics can be taken in several forms:* Topical antibiotics – often used for skin infections in the forms of lotions, creams, sprays, and drops* Oral antibiotics – used to treat bacterial infections with the use of capsules, tablets, or a liquid-based drink* Injections – utilized only during serious infections, these forms of antibiotics are infused through an injection or a drip.4. Don’t Panic If You Miss a Dose of Your AntibioticsIn case you forgot to take a dose of your antibiotics, don’t worry. Take that dose the minute you realize and then keep on taking your course of antibiotics as usual. But if it is time for your next dose, pass over the missed dose as you really can’t do anything about it and continue taking your antibiotic dose as per the schedule. Don’t make a mistake of taking a double dose to compensate for the missed one as you may increase the risk of severe side-effects.5. Speak to Your Doctor Immediately If You Have Taken an Extra DoseWhile taking an extra dose may not cause any life-threatening side-effect, it may increase your chances to suffer from diarrhea, nausea, or pain in the stomach. If you experience any of these health problems, it’s best to speak to your doctor right away. Don’t worry too much though because these side-effects are temporary and may go away after some time.6. Don’t Take Penicillin If You Are Allergic to ItIf you have ever experienced an allergic reaction to penicillin, avoid taking them. This is true for all other antibiotics as well. People with allergies like eczema, hay fever, or asthma, must not take penicillin. These antibiotics should also be taken in lower doses if you have a liver or kidney disease.These are some of the major factors you should consider when taking antibiotics. If you have doubts or questions, it is best to speak to your doctor or a pharmacist.About William Lee Matzner , M.D., PhD, FACPDr. William L. Matzner works in the area of healthcare economics consulting at Healthcare Analytics, LLC, in California. He graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Stanford University. He received his M.D. with Honors from Baylor College of Medicine. In 1988, he was the Solomon Scholar for Resident Research at Cedar Sinai Medical Center. Dr. Matzner subsequently was awarded a PhD in Neuro Economics from Claremont Graduate University. He is board certified in Internal Medicine and Palliative Medicine. He has researched and published extensively on the issue of reproduction and immunology in medical literature. He has been in private practice since 1989, specializing in Reproductive Immunology and Internal medicine.

