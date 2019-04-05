Gabriel Btesh continues to champion well-being in Panama

Construction firm boss Gabriel Btesh reflects on his ongoing commitment to improved well-being in the Republic of Panama.

PANAMA CITY, PANAMA, USA, April 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dedicated to creating a legacy in Panama, Gabriel Btesh has not only helped to raise levels of architectural integrity in the nation during a construction sector career spanning more than 30 years but has also simultaneously and tirelessly worked to foster increased standards of living and improved levels of well-being across the Central and South American republic throughout the same period. Here, the successful construction firm boss reveals more about his commitment to well-being in Panama."For me, it has always been about creating a legacy," reveals Btesh, "not only for myself and my family but for the country of Panama as a whole."He continues, "I've always been a keen advocate for the advances being made toward increasing standards of living and well-being in my country, yearning to do what was right, and on a scale as great as possible."Yet, says Btesh, he never dared to dream that as a business, his company—originally founded by his father, Jack Btesh—would achieve such success. "Or," he adds, "that it would prove to be so utterly rewarding."Through his professional endeavors, Btesh has been able to promote both the success of his business and the well-being of those living in Panama by building affordable, comfortable, safe homes for those looking for accommodation within an environment where an increased standard of living is important for family life. "Completing these types of residential properties, where a strong focus is placed upon well-being, remains among the most rewarding and exciting aspects of my career," he adds.To foster increased standards of living and improved levels of well-being, Gabriel Btesh and his team creatively structure luxury living spaces in a manner which is also sufficiently cost-effective, sourcing only modern, high-quality materials for the construction. "I also personally ensure that such properties include well-being focused amenities such as gyms, social areas, and creative spaces, intended to cater to local families and individuals in Panama City and elsewhere across the country," reveals the construction company boss.It's something which Gabriel Btesh says he thinks about often, and which he's incredibly proud to have been a part of. "As a result," he adds, wrapping up, "countless families who perhaps never imagined that they'd enjoy a level of luxury living have been able to afford these upscale properties and the benefits which come with them."



