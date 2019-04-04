The Man in The High Castle Wraps Up with Jeff The Liquidator Overseeing the Sale of Significant Memorabilia

Take a journey through time in a dystopian history with The Man in The High Castle set, props and with over 2 million dollars of wardrobe up for grabs.

“With over 80,000 sq feet of goods, this TV series set sale is not to be missed”.” — says Jeff Schwarz, OLN reality TV star and manager of this epic sale.

BURNABY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Man in the High Castle is based on a book that was published in 1992 and was written by Phillip K. Dick. It spans over three decades with historical sets of antiques and vintage pieces from that period. Now, four seasons later and with esteemed awards and nominations such as the Hugo, Leo and Primetime Emmy Awards, the series has wrapped up. “With over 80,000 sq feet of goods, this TV series set sale is not to be missed”. says Jeff Schwarz, OLN reality TV star and manager of this epic sale. “From movie props, wardrobes, antiques and authentic parts of history, we have it all.”The Man in The High Castle series takes you on a journey to a world where the outcome of WWII was won by the Germans and Japanese. The citizens of the dystopian history fight to change it back to the simpler times of America. Actors and actresses such as Alexa Davalos who play the role of Juliana Crain have been in other prior work such as Clash of the Titans (2010), The Punisher (2017 - 2019) and many others. As well as actor Rufus Sewell who played John Smith has been such films and TV as Victoria (2016 – Current), The Holiday (2006).From vintage Japanese lighting to 1000’s of antique furniture pieces and props from the ’40s, ’50s, ’60s. Man in the High Castle liquidation sale has untold hidden gems and unique collectible pieces that fans will be sure to love.The Liquidation Sale spans over two weekends and two warehouse locations.Part 1: April 13 & 14 - Nootka St. 10am-5pmPart 2: May 4 & 5 - 4210 Phillips St. 10am-5pmAbout Man in the High CastleThe Man in The High Castle series plays out a part of history that was unlike ours today. In the show, Man in the High Castle, Giuseppe Zangara was successful at attempting to kill Franklin D. Roosevelt which created a long series of events in the timeline. The results were that a nuclear bomb aimed to hit Washington, D.C. by the Germans was successful. Then eventually, this led up to the point where Germany and all their technology and power took over Europe, Africa, South America and the eastern side of North America. While on the western side of the USA, the Empire of Japan took over with their capital being San Francisco. Meanwhile, there is a group of freedom fighters that run underground forces who don't side with Germany or Japan. A character named Hawthorne Abendsen aka “The Man in the High Castle” has kept films in the show that comprise of videos showing the USA winning the war as well as other alternate realities. A world in which in the Japanese side with the Americans and are all considered second class citizens. Meanwhile, the Japanese have a film that shows an alternate bomb that the Japanese have but they really don't. Throughout the story, Juliana Crane escapes to a hidden location in New York which she then finds her sister, which means that people came from different worlds (alternate realities) across the multiverse.About Jeff, The LiquidatorJeff Schwarz has been in business for more than 25 years buying and selling pretty much everything. From liquidating merchandise in the streets of India to buying furniture in Indonesia and doing deals in China, Dubai, Canada, the United States and Central America. Jeff has also had a successful TV show called The Liquidator that ran in over 100 countries with over 5 seasons of him doing business liquidating items and dealing with eccentric buyers and sellers.Jeff Schwarz has been featured on:- Hit Series "The Liquidator"- Marketwatch.com- The Rush on Shaw TV- Global News BC- Toronto Star- City TV- Globe & Mail- CBC News- An announcer at the Canada Reel Screen Awards & Leo Awards- Breakfast Television- Plus Numerous Appearances in TV and MovieAwarded Top 3 Reality Show in the World at Banff Film FestivalPrison BreakBeyond 2The MissionBlood & OilOnce Upon a TimeTravelersReaperviii.When We RiseQuantico100’s of pilots-30-Media Contact for Press & Radio Interviews for Jeff Schwarz, The Liquidator:Meryll Dreyer604 868-7433meryll@dreyergroup.ca



