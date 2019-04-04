The Mentor Learns as Much as the Mentee: MentorTwist Campaign Kicks Off, Super Hero-Style

New Line Cinema’s new movie“SHAZAM!” and Big Brothers Big Sisters of America Encourage Mentors to Share What They Have Learned from Their Mentees

TAMPA, FLA., UNITED STATES, April 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When New Line Cinema’s upcoming DC Super Hero film “SHAZAM!” hits theaters on April 5, it will show audiences that we all have a superhero inside us—it just takes a little bit of magic to bring it out. It will also bring attention to youth mentoring and the need for more volunteers to become mentors, or “Bigs.”

Coinciding with the launch of “SHAZAM!” in theaters, Warner Bros. Pictures and Big Brothers Big Sisters of America will partner on a campaign to bring attention to mentoring. With its family-centric, fun tone, the film explores the themes of belonging, self-discovery, adventure, and diversity, which are also themes in mentoring relationships.

Throughout the history of Big Brothers Big Sisters, Bigs have always acknowledged that they end up learning as much from their Littles as their Littles learn from them. Even as a Super Hero, Shazam still needs the support of his young friend, Freddy Freeman, to help him reach his full potential.

In celebration of “SHAZAM!” Big Brothers Big Sisters of America is launching a campaign to flip the traditional view of mentorship and shine a light on how, with our mentors and mentees (Bigs and Littles), learning has always gone both ways. Big Brothers Big Sisters of America is encouraging Bigs to share short videos on social media, explaining what they have learned from their Littles and sharing with the hashtag #MentorTwist.

“I hear often from Bigs that they believe they are benefitting from their mentoring relationship as much as their Littles are,” said Pam Iorio, President and CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. “Mentoring relationships profoundly impact youth, their mentors, their families, and communities. We are honored to partner with “SHAZAM!” to bring awareness to the broad effects of mentoring.”

“SHAZAM!” stars Zachary Levi (Shazam), Asher Angel (Billy Batson) and Jack Dylan Grazer (Freddy Freeman) kicked off the MentorTwist campaign this month by surprising youth from Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Chicago. Fans nationwide can also catch Zac and Jack in their own MentorTwist video describing what they learned from one another while filming “SHAZAM!”

About Big Brothers Big Sisters of America

Since 1904, Big Brothers Big Sisters has been matching youth in meaningful, enduring, professionally supported mentoring relationships with adult volunteers who defend their potential and help them achieve their biggest possible futures. Big Brothers Big Sisters’ evidence-based approach is designed to create positive youth outcomes, including educational success, avoidance of risky behaviors, higher aspirations, greater confidence, and improved relationships. In the past 10 years, with 256 affiliates in all 50 states, Big Brothers Big Sisters has served nearly 2 million children. Learn how to get involved at BigBrothersBigSisters.org.

About “SHAZAM!”

We all have a superhero inside us, it just takes a bit of magic to bring it out. In Billy Batson’s case, by shouting out one word—SHAZAM!—this streetwise 14-year-old foster kid can turn into the adult Super Hero Shazam, courtesy of an ancient wizard. Still a kid at heart—inside a ripped, godlike body—Shazam revels in this adult version of himself by doing what any teen would do with superpowers: have fun with them! With the help of superhero enthusiast friend Freddy, Shazam sets out to test the limits of his abilities with the joyful recklessness of the child he is inside. But he’ll need to master them quickly to fight the deadly forces of evil controlled by Dr. Thaddeus Sivana, who’s got his eye on Shazam’s powers and wants them for himself.

David F. Sandberg directed the origin story that stars Zachary Levi as the titular DC Super Hero, along with Mark Strong in the role of Super-Villain Dr. Thaddeus Sivana, and Asher Angel as Billy Batson. Peter Safran produced the film, which also stars Jack Dylan Grazer as Billy’s best friend Freddy, and Oscar nominee Djimon Hounsou as the Wizard. Firmly set in the DC universe but with its own distinctly fun, family-centric tone, the screenplay is by Henry Gayden, story by Gayden and Darren Lemke, based on characters from DC. Shazam was created by Bill Parker and C.C. Beck. Jeffrey Chernov, Christopher Godsick, Walter Hamada, Geoff Johns, Adam Schlagman, Richard Brener, Dave Neustadter, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia and Dwayne Johnson served as executive producers.

A New Line Cinema presentation, “SHAZAM!” hits theaters April 5, 2019, and will be distributed worldwide in 2D, 3D and IMAX by Warner Bros. Pictures. The film has been rated PG-13 for intense sequences of action, language, and suggestive material. www.ShazamMovie.com

