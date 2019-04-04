Charm City Property Solutions buys houses in Baltimore for cash

Charm City Property Solutions buys houses in Baltimore without the hassle of doing repairs, long processes, and many unnecessary expenses.

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- It doesn’t matter where in Baltimore sellers are situated and some other parts of Maryland, Charm City Property Solutions and Jahmai Nicome are ready to make a fair offer to the people that want to sell their houses fast and easy. Getting a fair offer in cash is guaranteed along with the possibility of the seller to choose the time of the selling. The process is fairly simple and easy. All sellers have to do is visit the website of the company and fill out a form including details about their property. Another option is to call the company’s phone. After that, if the property that the seller wants to get rid of is according to the company’s criteria, they will set up an appointment with the seller to see the property. An offer will be written for the seller with no obligation to be accepted. If the offer is accepted, the selling process can happen in as fast as seven days after accepting the offer.Sometimes having a house can be a burden in many ways and the reasons why people would want to sell a house fast can be very different. Some of the most common reasons behind it are:- Avoiding foreclosure- Being upside down on the mortgage- Facing liens or back taxes- Owning a vacant or unwanted property- Owning a property that needs repairs- Facing a divorce or a loss of a loved one- Needing finances- Having awful tenants- Moving or relocating to another placeThere might be more reasons, which are not important. What’s important is that choosing this channel for selling your house is effective and fast. A big advantage is avoiding agents and realtors along with paying fees for their services. Moreover, there will be no mountain of documentation needed to sell your house.There are many satisfied clients of the company and one of them says:“I was working 40+ hrs/week as a travel nurse and I let my friend house visit for me temporarily while I was gone. Within a few months time, my friend got a new girlfriend and a serious drug habit and my house looked like a complete war zone. I reached out to Charm City Property Solutions to see if they could help, and they came out to see the house within 48 hours. If you want a quick, hassle-free, convenient sale, I definitely would recommend Charm City Property Solutions!Other than in Baltimore, Charm City Property Solutions also buys houses in Dundalk, Essex, Middle River, Catonsville, Lutherville, Cockeysville, Woodlawn, Randallstown, Rosedale, Pikesville, Canton, Towson, Highlandtown, Fells Point, Hampden, Federal Hill, Hunt Valley, Laurel, Linthicum, Glen Burnie, Reisterstown, White Marsh, Ellicott City, Columbia, Halethorpe and all surrounding areas in Maryland.Contact InfoCEO Name: Jahmai NicomeCompany Name: Charm City Property SolutionsCompany Address: 4610 White Ave Baltimore, Maryland 21206Company Phone: (443) 732-5240Website: https://www.charmcitypropertysolutions.com Business Email: jdnholdingsllc@gmail.com



